Kate Middleton revealed that her and Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, brightened her day with a song!

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales held an engagement at the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell, where she learned about their support for Ukrainian refugees. During her visit, the 41-year-old royal shared a special moment with a young girl named Liza.

In a video shared on X (formally known as Twitter) by Daily Mail royal reporter Rebecca English, Kate kneels down to speak to the girl.

"You know, I heard my daughter singing this morning and it's a song called 'Shine Jesus Shine' and that made me very happy this morning," Kate tells Liza, who was visibly impressed by Kate's comment.

"Do you know that song? Does it have the same tune? I heard that this morning and it made me very happy this morning," says Kate, who also spoke to Liza about her time at the center.

Kate also interacted with more children as she did crafts and met with their parents.

Charlotte, 8, put her singing skills on display this past May, when she appeared to sing at both her grandfather King Charles' coronation and coronation concert.

And while Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, have spent a lot of time out with their parents over the last few months -- attending Wimbledon, the coronation, and family-friendly engagements -- they have been out of the spotlight during the new school year.

Earlier this week, during a separate engagement, Kate gave a rare update about George's time in school. During a visit to Cardiff on Tuesday with William, Kate shared the relatable observation George made about school.

"George is just at the beginning of being tested," she told a group of students in a video shared on TikTok. "He says, 'Mummy, I get tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels, it feels like you're on it."

