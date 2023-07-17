Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn't contain their excitement while attending the men's final at Wimbledon with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Sunday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

The almost 10-year-old second in line to the British royal throne and his 8-year-old sister were spotted screaming and cheering in the stands while watching the match between Carlos Alcatraz and Novak Djokovic.

All focus was on the young royals, with George in a navy suit and tie to match his dad, who was sporting a tan suit. As for Charlotte, she sported a blue-and-white printed dress with a white cardigan and shades while seated next to her mom.

The siblings weren't joined by their younger brother, Prince Louis, who is known for his hilarious facial expressions at public events. But that didn't stop them from sharing their own meme-able looks.

Kate had fun with her kids in the stands and also had the honor of presenting Alcatraz with the winning trophy in her role as the patron of the All England Club. For the occasion, the new Princess of Wales wore a fitted Kelly green dress with tan heels.

The youngest royals have been making several public appearances recently. On Friday, George, Charlotte, and Louis all visited the Royal Air Force at the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Fairford, England, with their parents.

