The Prince and Princess of Wales took their family to visit with the Royal Air Force on Friday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, toured the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, in Fairford, England, visiting with the troops and touring some of the planes, including a C-17.

The royal family examined some of the inner workings of the plane, viewed diagrams about the aircrafts -- one of which seemed to be about the C-17 Globemaster III, which was responsible for transporting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin -- and Prince George even got to raise and lower the plane's ramp!

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a strong relationship with the RAF. In April 2008, William graduated from Royal Air Force College Cranwell, and later joined the RAF Search and Rescue Force in early 2009, serving for over three years.

These days, William is the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and Kate is the Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

