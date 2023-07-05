Prince William and Kate Middleton tagged along to Scotland for an event honoring King Charles III as the new monarch and Queen Camilla.

William, Charles and Camilla all donned traditional royal garb, while Middleton looked stunning in a long blue coat -- to go along with her blue heels and blue hat -- at a ceremony held Wednesday at St. Giles' Cathedral. While the ceremony wasn't a coronation -- like the one that took place two months ago at Westminster Abbey in London -- it marked the first time the new king and queen were presented with the Honors of Scotland, which includes the crown, scepter and sword of state.

The day kicked off with a procession from Edinburgh Castle -- King Charles' official residence in Scotland -- to the cathedral. According to The Associated Press, the festivities included Charles being presented with a new sword made by Scottish artisans and named after Elizabeth. That sword was in place of the current sword of state, but it was not in use for the ceremony because the sword -- made in 1507 -- was considered too fragile.

Bagpipes, military bands and more than 100 people representing a slew of charities helped make up the procession.

Robert Perry - Pool/Getty Images

Getty

Getty

Getty

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

The event comes two months after William pledged his loyalty to the new monarch during his father's coronation ceremony.

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," William said during the ceremony.

After pledging his loyalty, William kissed his father, King Charles III, on the cheek.

Charles appreciated the gesture, saying, "Thank you, William."

