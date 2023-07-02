Prince George Joins Prince William During Outing at Cricket Match

Boys day!

Prince William and Prince George had a fun day out on Saturday. The Prince of Wales and his 9-year-old son took in a cricket game at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

William, 41, and George were seen sitting in a box as they watched the game. For the outing, William wore a light blue button-up shirt, under a gray sport coat. The heir to the throne wore a pair of sunglasses at one point during the match.

For his part, George wore a light blue shirt under a dark blue sport coat. During the match, William was seen breaking down some of the plays for his son. At one point, George was all smiles as he was presented with a gift.

George also enjoyed a pizza break with his dad. This isn't the first time the royal has taken in a sports event. Last year, George made his debut at Wimbledon alongside his parents. In the past, the prince has joined his father at soccer matches.

William and George's outing comes after they attended King Charles II's Trooping the Colour celebration with other members of the royal family. For the king's first birthday celebration, George joined his mother, Kate Middleton, and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they rode the carriage.

The family was seen all together as they joined Charles and Camila on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

George has had a year full of outings. The future king also attended Charles' coronation ceremony -- where he served as one of the pages of honor. George also had fun with is parents and little sister as he attended the concert and rounded out his coronation weekend appearances with his family at a public engagement.

