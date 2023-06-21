A special photo for Prince William's special day.

On Wednesday, King Charles' firstborn son celebrated his 41st birthday. In honor of the occasion, the Instagram account for Britain's new monarch featured a rare photo of the father and son at a rehearsal for Charles' coronation in May. In the photo, William and Charles are smiling as the Prince of Wales appears to fasten the Imperial Mantle robe the king is wearing.

"This photo isn’t about being royal…This photo is depicting the love between a son and his father… ❤️," one fan observed in a comment.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson confirmed on his Instagram Story that the photo was indeed from a rehearsal for the coronation, evidenced by William's navy suit as opposed to the formal uniform he sported for the actual event.

During the actual coronation, William had the honor of pledging his loyalty to the king by kneeling and reciting the Homage of Royal Blood.

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," he said.

The heir apparent recently appeared in two adorable portraits with his own three children that he shares with Kate Middleton -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 -- for Father's Day.

