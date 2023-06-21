King Charles Celebrates Son Prince William's 41st Birthday With Rare Photo From Coronation Rehearsal
Prince William Pledges Loyalty to His Father Charles at King’s C…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Bringing His Son on Tour and If He’…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to John Corbett's Return as Aiden and Dishes …
Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Down in Tears Over Russell Simmons’ Al…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Adele Buying His Mansion and Keepin…
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Debuts New Chest Tattoo
Sylvester Stallone Writes Breakup Text Messages for His Daughter…
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Titanic Submersible Vessel Goes Missing: Everything We Know
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Won't Move Out of Their…
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis Denied
Why Kristin Davis Addressed Age-Shaming Comments About Cosmetic …
A special photo for Prince William's special day.
On Wednesday, King Charles' firstborn son celebrated his 41st birthday. In honor of the occasion, the Instagram account for Britain's new monarch featured a rare photo of the father and son at a rehearsal for Charles' coronation in May. In the photo, William and Charles are smiling as the Prince of Wales appears to fasten the Imperial Mantle robe the king is wearing.
"This photo isn’t about being royal…This photo is depicting the love between a son and his father… ❤️," one fan observed in a comment.
Royal photographer Chris Jackson confirmed on his Instagram Story that the photo was indeed from a rehearsal for the coronation, evidenced by William's navy suit as opposed to the formal uniform he sported for the actual event.
During the actual coronation, William had the honor of pledging his loyalty to the king by kneeling and reciting the Homage of Royal Blood.
"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," he said.
The heir apparent recently appeared in two adorable portraits with his own three children that he shares with Kate Middleton -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 -- for Father's Day.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince William Shares New Father's Day Photo With His Three Children
Prince William Has Message for Palace Guards After Fainting Incidents
Trombonist Faints During Prince William's Trooping the Colour Practice
Watch Prince William's Reaction to a Man's Cheeky Comments About Kate
Related Gallery