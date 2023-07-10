PDA at the polo match! Though Kate Middleton and Prince William are known for keeping their romance more reserved, the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other during a recent charity polo match.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at the Guards Polo Club to help raise money for 11 different charities that they support.

William, 41, participated in the sporting event, riding on horseback in a navy uniform and white pants. His proud wife, Kate, 41, cheered him on in a light blue dress with white detailing and tan heels.

The traditionally prudent pair held one another smiling on the pitch before William gave his bride a tender kiss on each cheek.

The couple's three children, Prince George, almost 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were not in attendance at the event.

Last week was a busy one for the couple, who attended a ceremony for William's father, King Charles III, at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, marking the first time Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were presented with the Honors of Scotland since his coronation in May.

William, the next in line to the British royal throne, wore traditional robes for the occasion while Kate opted for a brilliant royal blue dress and a matching fascinator hat.

William's estranged younger brother, Prince Harry, was not in attendance at the formal event, though he did attend the May coronation at Westminster Abbey in London without his wife, Meghan Markle.

