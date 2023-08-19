Princess Charlotte's sending England's women's national soccer team all the good vibes.

Ahead of the Lionesses squaring off against Spain in the Women's World Cup final, Prince William and his 9-year-old daughter sat down together to record a video dedicated to the team facing an uphill battle against the favorites to take it all.

"Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world," William said. "So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves!"

Charlotte, who smiled throughout the entire video and firmly held a soccer ball on her lap, nailed her line perfectly: "Good luck, Lionesses!"

Spain and England square off at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET on Fox.

It's really too bad the royals can't make the World Cup final. Charlotte's known for stealing the show at major sporting events. Just last month, Charlotte burst with excitement while attending the men's final at Wimbledon. She was there with her dad and mom, Kate Middleton, and her big brother, Prince George.

She and her brother were spotted screaming and cheering in the stands while watching the epic final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic that lasted nearly five hours. Alcaraz ultimately beat Djokovic.

All focus was on the young royals, with George in a navy suit and tie to match his dad, who was sporting a tan suit. As for Charlotte, she sported a blue-and-white printed dress with a white cardigan and shades while seated next to her mom.

The siblings weren't joined by their younger brother, Prince Louis, who is also known for his hilarious facial expressions at public events.

