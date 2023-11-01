The Princess of Wales is an auntie again! Kate Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, are first-time parents.

James took to Instagram to share that he welcomed a baby boy several weeks ago. Posting a series of photos of his little guy, James shared, "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙"

The first-time dad revealed his son's name is Inigo, adding, "No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

James, who lost his dog Ella earlier this year, posted a sweet photo of his newborn son's hand in his over a tiny golden icon of the late dog.

"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly," James continued. "The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾"

James also shared a photo of his baby boy lying in a bassinet as his four dogs watched over the little guy. The proud father also posted a pic of himself wearing a baby carrier as his dog jumped up on him.

James and Alizée shared they were expecting their first child back in July, saying at the time, "We couldn't be more excited."

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in September.

James is the last child in the Middleton family to become a parent. Kate and her husband, Prince William, share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, James Matthews, share kids Arthur, 5, Grace, 2, and Rose, 1.

