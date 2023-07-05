Kate Middleton's younger brother is about to be a dad! James Middleton took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared that he and his wife, Alizee, are expecting a baby.

"We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️," the proud dog dad wrote in his caption. "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️."

Ella was James' Cocker Spaniel, who died in January.

In the post, James posted two photos of Alizee and the couple's doggies as she shows off her baby bump.

The baby news comes nearly two years after Kate and Pippa Middleton's younger brother tied the knot in France. He reportedly first met Alizee, a French financial analyst, at the South Kensington Club in 2018, when she said hello to Ella.

James announced the engagement in October 2019 with a sweet photo showing off Alizee's stunning ring.

"She said OUI," he captioned a glowing image of himself and his new fiancée, who is French, standing in front of a beautiful, green landscape. In the pic, Alizee flashes her big sapphire engagement ring.

According to People, James and Alizee's child will mark the seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton, which, of course, includes Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, whom Kate shares with Prince William.

Pippa shares three children -- Arthur, Grace and Rose -- with husband James Matthews.

Congrats!

