James Middleton Marries Alizee Thevenet -- See the Pic!

Congratulations are in order for James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet! The couple married in France over the weekend, Middleton shared on his Instagram on Sunday.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," he captioned a photo of himself and Thevenet on their special day -- with one of their dogs making a cute appearance behind them.

"Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas," he added. "Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."

Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, reportedly first met Thevenet, a French financial analyst, at the South Kensington Club in 2018, when she said hello to Ella, one of James' many Cocker Spaniels.

Middleton announced their engagement in October 2019 with a sweet photo showing off Thevenet's stunning ring.

"She said OUI," he captioned a glowing image of himself and his new fiancée, who is French, standing in front of a beautiful, green landscape. In the pic, Thevenet flashes her big sapphire engagement ring.

See more on the Middleton family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Says She 'Can't Wait to Meet' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child With James Matthews

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet Make First Public Appearance Since Announcing Engagement

Kate Middleton's Brother James Announces Engagement to Alizee Thevenet

Related Gallery