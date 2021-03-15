Pippa Middleton is now a mother of two! The 37-year-old sister of Kate Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, welcomed their second child on Monday, ET has learned.

Pippa welcomed a baby girl named Grace Elizabeth Jane on Monday morning. She weighs 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

"Mother and baby are doing well," a source told Hello!"She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Baby Grace shares a middle name with her Aunt Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, as well as her grandmother, Carole, whose middle name is also Elizabeth.

Pippa kept her pregnancy mostly private, and rumors that she was expecting first surfaced in December. Earlier this month, Pippa's mother, Carole Middleton, confirmed the news in her cover story for Good Housekeeping UK.

"I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild," Carole gushed in the lifestyle magazine.

Pippa and James are also parents to 2-year-old son Arthur.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle’s Revelation About Crying Incident Was ‘Not to Disparage’ Kate Middleton (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince William's Kids Write Notes to Late Grandmother Princess Diana

Pippa Middleton's Mom Carole Confirms She's Pregnant With Second Child

Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Second Child: Reports

Related Gallery