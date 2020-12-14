Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Second Child: Reports

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have another baby on the way! Kate Middleton's sister is pregnant with her second child, according to multiple reports.

Pippa, 37, and James, 45, wed in 2017 and are already parents to 2-year-old son Arthur, who was born on Oct. 15, 2018.

In April 2019, Pippa opened up about motherhood in a rare interview with Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

"Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," Pippa shared. "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion."

"Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby!" she added.

As for Pippa's niece and nephews, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis, they recently made their first red carpet appearance.

For more adorable moments with Kate and Prince William's kids, watch the video below.

