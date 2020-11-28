Kate Middleton Jokes About the Struggles of Managing 'Toddler Tantrums'

Kate Middleton knows it's hard work to raise three children. As part of the "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey, the Duchess of Cambridge did an informal Q&A, where she was asked how she manages "toddler tantrums" in her household "especially with multiple children."

Kate is mother to three children with husband Prince William; son Prince George, 7, daughter Princess Charlotte, 5, and son Prince Louis, 2.

"Yes, that’s a hard one," Kate replied with a soft laugh. "I’d also like to ask the experts myself!”

The Early Years project conducted the largest ever U.K. study on early childhood. The research revealed what the country thinks about the early years, and also explores how COVID-19 has impacted the perceptions and experiences of parents and carers of the under-fives.

When asked what sparked her interest in the project, Kate replied, "I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I’ve taken an interest in the Early Years. I think this really is bigger than that."

"This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become. Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience," she added.

Kate also added that she has "a lot" of projects coming up in 2021, noting, "This really isn’t something that we are going to be able to change quickly and overnight. It’s going to take generations and I’m keen to support this for the long term.

Earlier this year, the mother-of-three got candid about struggling like other parents to homeschool her children while also helping them understand what's going on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," she told ITV's This Morning in May. "Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work."

"It’s hard to explain to a five and nearly six or seven year old what’s going on,” she noted. See more in the video below.

