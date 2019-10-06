James Middleton Is Engaged to Girlfriend Alizee Thevenet -- Pics!

Kate Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, is getting hitched!

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge's 32-year-old sibling announced on Instagram account that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend, Alizee Thevent.

"She said OUI," he captioned a glowing image of himself and his new fiancée, who is French, standing in front of a beautiful, green landscape. In the pic, Thevenet flashes her big sapphire engagement ring.

The fun didn't end there. James also shared a moving two-part post in his Instagram Story. The first is a clip of the pair swimming while surrounded by luxury yachts, which he captioned: "I asked @alizeethevenet a question the other day…"

He followed that up with a photo montage showcasing highlights from the adorable pair's relationship, which he wrote alongside, "And she said…," naturally leading to post confirming the exciting news.

The brother of royalty reportedly first met Thevenet, a French financial analyst, at the South Kensington Club last year, when she said hello to Ella, one of James' many Cocker Spaniels.

Just last month, the British businessman took his relationship with Thevenet public, posting a photo of them both beaming in matching light-orange sweaters while out on a day of sailing together.

"Sail away with me," he captioned the idyllic image.

