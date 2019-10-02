One royal tour ends, and another begins!

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on Wednesday to help prepare themselves for their upcoming Royal Tour of Pakistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special event hosted by His Highness the Aga Khan, which showcased modern Pakistani culture ahead of their Oct. 14 tour of Pakistan.

Kate wore a stunning ARossGirl teal dress and earrings by Pakistani designer Zeen.

JEFF SPICER/AFP via Getty Images

According to royal reporters, the couple said they were looking forward to the food in Pakistan. Kate said she made curry at home, making one version for her three children and another for the adults.

But she did add, "Charlotte is pretty good with heat," of her middle child.

The royal couple met with DJ Naughty Boy at the event, and he later tweeted, "It was a pleasure to meet HRH Prince William & HRH Kate Middleton earlier today at the @AKF_UnitedK Thank you @britishasiantst for the invite #UK#Pakistan."

It was a pleasure to meet HRH Prince William & HRH Kate Middleton earlier today at the @AKF_UnitedK Thank you @britishasiantst for the invite 🙏🏽💛 #UK#Pakistanpic.twitter.com/dIY07q7VDF — Naughty Boy (@NaughtyBoyMusic) October 2, 2019

The Royal Tour of Pakistan will take place from Oct. 14-18. As the couple is gearing up for the trip, William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, wrapped up their Royal Tour of Africa on Wednesday.

The couple had a full schedule of widely publicized events over the last week, but surprised the press and the world on Tuesday when they announced their lawsuit against British tabloids.

"I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," Harry said in a statement about his wife's portrayal in the media. "Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces. We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it."

For more on the statement, watch the clip below:

