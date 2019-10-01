Meghan Markle Wears $139 Trench Dress From This Mall Store

Meghan Markle continues to wear affordable fashion brands!

The Duchess of Sussex visited the University of Johannesburg solo during her South Africa tour with Prince Harry and baby Archie on Tuesday. Meghan glowed as she stepped out in a khaki sleeveless trench dress from beloved mall store, Banana Republic, and nude suede Stuart Weitzman pumps. The double-breasted belted design is one of her go-to dress styles as she has worn various versions of the classic silhouette in the past.

Meghan has worn many affordable brands on this tour, most recently this Banana Republic $139 trench dress. Although the khaki color is not available, an ivory version is still in stock.

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Banana Republic

On the previous day, Meghan also rocked another under-$150 frock. She looked gorgeous in a navy blue buttoned shirt dress from Aritzia while visiting Victoria Yards. She paired the $148 piece with bright red slingback flats from sustainable line, Everlane (she rewore this jumpsuit from the brand last week).

The royal proves the belted dress is her tried-and-true style. Meghan has worn the timeless design in various shades and lengths on this tour, which can easily be dressed up and down.

Although the navy blue is sold out, the shirt dress is available in six other different colors, including black, brown, orange and white.

GET THE LOOK:

Aritzia

Everlane

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Shop more of Meghan's South Africa tour outfits:

Meghan Markle Rewears $120 Black Jumpsuit During Solo Visit in Cape Town

Meghan Markle's $100 Flats Will Be Your Go-To Everyday Shoes

Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products