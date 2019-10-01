Shopping

Meghan Markle Wears $139 Trench Dress From This Mall Store

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Meghan Markle
Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle continues to wear affordable fashion brands! 

The Duchess of Sussex visited the University of Johannesburg solo during her South Africa tour with Prince Harry and baby Archie on Tuesday. Meghan glowed as she stepped out in a khaki sleeveless trench dress from beloved mall store, Banana Republic, and nude suede Stuart Weitzman pumps. The double-breasted belted design is one of her go-to dress styles as she has worn various versions of the classic silhouette in the past. 

Meghan has worn many affordable brands on this tour, most recently this Banana Republic $139 trench dress. Although the khaki color is not available, an ivory version is still in stock. 

Meghan Markle
Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress, $139

On the previous day, Meghan also rocked another under-$150 frock. She looked gorgeous in a navy blue buttoned shirt dress from Aritzia while visiting Victoria Yards. She paired the $148 piece with bright red slingback flats from sustainable line, Everlane (she rewore this jumpsuit from the brand last week).

The royal proves the belted dress is her tried-and-true style. Meghan has worn the timeless design in various shades and lengths on this tour, which can easily be dressed up and down. 

View this post on Instagram

While at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg this afternoon, The Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of, and how to enable a ‘wellbeing economy’ thanks to Co-Director of the Maker’s Valley Partnership, Simon Sizwe. Simon was awarded a full scholarship to attend the Young African Leaders Initiative programme initiated by President Obama, and he explained that by investing in the overall well-being of a community and its people, and focusing on that economy, you can enrich everyone for a better quality of life. She also met with the owners of Sobae Frozen, an entrepreneurial duo who created their small business as a solution to food waste, creating vegan sorbet from unused fruit from Victoria Yards. At the end of her visit, The Duchess was moved by the original poetry of Belita Andre, the winner of the Poetry Grandslam. In her reading she said: “The Maker’s Valley is a social and enterprise hub, a wave between my corner of the world and yours. Insisting that beyond the anchors of survival. How to make sure that everyone gets to shore, pass around an ocean of stars, not because our sleepless nights are equal but because our dreams are.” • #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Although the navy blue is sold out, the shirt dress is available in six other different colors, including black, brown, orange and white. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Wilfred Shirt Dress
Aritzia

Wilfred Shirt Dress, $148 at Artizia 

Everlane The Editor Slingback
Everlane

Everlane The Editor Slingback, $155

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Shop more of Meghan's South Africa tour outfits: 

Meghan Markle Rewears $120 Black Jumpsuit During Solo Visit in Cape Town

Meghan Markle's $100 Flats Will Be Your Go-To Everyday Shoes

Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

Meghan Markle's South Africa Tour Style: Get the Look! | ET Style Feed

 