The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at the Woodstock Exchange to meet female tech entrepreneurs in Cape Town during her royal South Africa tour on Wednesday. The new mom, who embarked on a solo visit without Prince Harry and their baby son, Archie, wore a simply chic black jumpsuit from affordable sustainable brand, Everlane.

The belted, wide-leg design should look familiar as she previously wore the one-and-done piece on set of the British Vogue shoot for the September 2019 issue, which she guest-edited. Meghan, who has been recycling a few of her pieces on this trip, styled the jumpsuit with a sleek pulled-back hairdo, Gas Bijoux gold circle statement earrings and her tried-and-true black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Everlane jumpsuit in black is still in stock on the brand's website, but be warned, there are only a limited amount of sizes left. But if you can't get your hands on the black version, there are three other gorgeous colors available -- light blue, brown and red!

If you didn't get it the first time around, score Meghan's exact jumpsuit ahead, along with ET Style's similar (and budget-friendly) picks of her shoes and earrings.

