6 Meghan Markle Fashion Staples You Can Actually Rent

You don’t have to marry a prince to replicate Meghan Markle’s flawless, royal style.

Even if you’re working with a mere mortal’s budget, there are plenty of super-affordable clothing subscription boxes from which you can rent pieces to channel the Duchess of Sussex’s effortlessly put-together look.

From black skinny jeans to a camel coat, each of Meghan's go-to styles is rentable, and it says “I’m with the prince” even if you’ve never stepped foot inside Buckingham Palace. Below, how to dress like a modern royal without breaking the bank with some of the best clothing subscription boxes, including Rent the Runway, Gwynnie Bee, Express Style Trial and more.

Camel Coat

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

GC Images

Fact: the duchess loves a camel coat. She's worn the wardrobe staple on multiple occasions -- for a meeting with the Association of Commonwealth Universities in 2018 and while leaving her baby shower in New York City last year. It’s probably because she knows a beautiful, polished camel coat like this one from AYR via Urban Outfitters' rental subscription, Nuuly, can make everything else you’re wearing look ultra-luxe.

GET THE LOOK:

Nuuly

White Button-Down

Karwai Tang/WireImage

WireImage

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

A white button-down shirt is a Meghan essential. She wore one back in 2017, casually paired with ripped jeans at the Invictus Games (her first public outing with her now-husband), under a plaid blazer with black skinny jeans during her Australian tour and even tucked into a floor-length formal black skirt at a London charity gala. The royal proves there isn't a top more versatile than that. Rent a similar style from Gwynnie Bee!

GET THE LOOK:

Gwynnie Bee

Black Skinny Jeans

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

As part of her Australian Royal Tour with Prince Harry, the duchess attended the 2018 Invictus Games in a pair of black skinnies and a wrap sweater, but she’s no stranger to the classic look of black denim. She’s previously worn dark skinny jeans with blazers and wrap coats galore, proving that the right pair, like this rental option from Infinite Style by Ann Taylor, can literally work for almost anything.

GET THE LOOK:

Infinite Style by Ann Taylor

Shirtdress

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The duchess loves a shirtdress in almost every shade, from bright blue to khaki. She recently rocked a denim version from J. Crew to the U.S. Open to see her good friend, Serena Williams, play. (It sold out almost immediately.) This black version with a twist front from Express Style Trial is exactly Meghan’s style and can work for you, too, whether you’re at the office or having post-work cocktails.

GET THE LOOK:

Express Style Trial

Blazer

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If you’re unsure how to wear a blazer, well, look to Meghan. Whether she’s rocking one with jeans or a pretty patterned dress, she always manages to look simultaneously polished and cool in her collection of blazers that vary in shades from classic black to chic beige. This double-breasted plaid blazer, available on Haverdash, is an essential that will take you through the workweek, and then right into the weekend in style.

Haverdash

Shoulder-Baring Dress

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Opting for a feminine dress with a neckline that exposes a bit of shoulder is such a Meghan move. It’s also a look that’s flattering on all figures, which must be why the former actress has worn many variations from the sleek black one-shoulder Givenchy gown for the 2018 British Fashion Awards to the pale pink Caroline Herrera off-the-shoulder number for Trooping the Colour.

GET THE LOOK:

Rent the Runway

