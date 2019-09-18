Shopping

6 Meghan Markle Fashion Staples You Can Actually Rent

By Julie Vadnal
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Meghan Markle wardrobe staples rental 1280
Karwai Tang/WireImage

You don’t have to marry a prince to replicate Meghan Markle’s flawless, royal style.

Even if you’re working with a mere mortal’s budget, there are plenty of super-affordable clothing subscription boxes from which you can rent pieces to channel the Duchess of Sussex’s effortlessly put-together look.

From black skinny jeans to a camel coat, each of Meghan's go-to styles is rentable, and it says “I’m with the prince” even if you’ve never stepped foot inside Buckingham Palace. Below, how to dress like a modern royal without breaking the bank with some of the best clothing subscription boxes, including Rent the Runway, Gwynnie Bee, Express Style Trial and more. 

Camel Coat

Meghan Markle
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
GC Images

Fact: the duchess loves a camel coat. She's worn the wardrobe staple on multiple occasions -- for a meeting with the Association of Commonwealth Universities in 2018 and while leaving her baby shower in New York City last year. It’s probably because she knows a beautiful, polished camel coat like this one from AYR via Urban Outfitters' rental subscription, Nuuly, can make everything else you’re wearing look ultra-luxe. 

GET THE LOOK:

AYR Camel Hair Robe Coat
Nuuly

AYR Camel Hair Robe Coat, $88 per month at Nuuly

White Button-Down

Meghan Markle Mother jeans
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
WireImage
Meghan Markle and Harry at Endeavour Awards
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

A white button-down shirt is a Meghan essential. She wore one back in 2017, casually paired with ripped jeans at the Invictus Games (her first public outing with her now-husband), under a plaid blazer with black skinny jeans during her Australian tour and even tucked into a floor-length formal black skirt at a London charity gala. The royal proves there isn't a top more versatile than that. Rent a similar style from Gwynnie Bee! 

GET THE LOOK: 

Rafaella Clip Dot Button Down Shirt
Gwynnie Bee

Rafaella Clip Dot Button-Down Shirt, from $49 per month at Gwynnie Bee

Black Skinny Jeans

Meghan Markle
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
Meghan Markle in gray coat
Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

As part of her Australian Royal Tour with Prince Harry, the duchess attended the 2018 Invictus Games in a pair of black skinnies and a wrap sweater, but she’s no stranger to the classic look of black denim. She’s previously worn dark skinny jeans with blazers and wrap coats galore, proving that the right pair, like this rental option from Infinite Style by Ann Taylor, can literally work for almost anything.

GET THE LOOK:

Infinite Style by Ann Taylor Zebra Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans
Infinite Style by Ann Taylor

Infinite Style by Ann Taylor Zebra Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans, $95 per month

Shirtdress 

Meghan Markle US Open
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan Markle in blue dress in Tonga
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle in Brandon Maxwell in Australia
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The duchess loves a shirtdress in almost every shade, from bright blue to khaki. She recently rocked a denim version from J. Crew to the U.S. Open to see her good friend, Serena Williams, play. (It sold out almost immediately.) This black version with a twist front from Express Style Trial is exactly Meghan’s style and can work for you, too, whether you’re at the office or having post-work cocktails. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Express Style Trial Button Front Twist Midi Shirt Dress
Express Style Trial

Express Style Trial Button Front Twist Midi Shirt Dress, $70 per month

Blazer

Meghan MArkle Wimbledon A Necklace
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Meghan Markle on International Women's Day
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan Markle at national theatre in london on jan 30
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If you’re unsure how to wear a blazer, well, look to Meghan. Whether she’s rocking one with jeans or a pretty patterned dress, she always manages to look simultaneously polished and cool in her collection of blazers that vary in shades from classic black to chic beige. This double-breasted plaid blazer, available on Haverdash, is an essential that will take you through the workweek, and then right into the weekend in style.

Re:named Plaid Double Breasted Blazer
Haverdash

Re:named Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $59 per month at Haverdash

Shoulder-Baring Dress

Meghan Markle at British Fashion Awards
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
meghan_markle_gettyimages-970332206.jpg
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Opting for a feminine dress with a neckline that exposes a bit of shoulder is such a Meghan move. It’s also a look that’s flattering on all figures, which must be why the former actress has worn many variations from the sleek black one-shoulder Givenchy gown for the 2018 British Fashion Awards to the pale pink Caroline Herrera off-the-shoulder number for Trooping the Colour. 

GET THE LOOK:

Rosetta Getty One-Shoulder Wrap Dress
Rent the Runway

Rosetta Getty One-Shoulder Wrap Dress, $110-125 for 4-day rental at Rent the Runway

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Learn more about the best clothing subscription boxes

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Clothing Subscription Boxes -- Stitch Fix, Rent the Runway, Le Tote and More

Rent the Runway: Why It's the Best Wardrobe Rental Service According to Users

Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

 