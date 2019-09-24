Meghan Markle's $100 Flats Will Be Your Go-To Everyday Shoes

Meghan Markle is taking her royal South Africa tour in style, and she's wearing a lot of affordable brands.

The Duchess of Sussex has a knack for mixing high and low fashion, and she's been doing just that with her outfits on the tour (she's even recycling pieces). Luckily for us, many of her affordable clothes and accessories are still in stock, making it easy to copy her style, stat.

On Tuesday, Meghan visited the Auwul Mosque in Bo Kaa with Prince Harry, wearing a khaki shirt maxi dress from It brand Staud, accessorized with a headscarf and nude suede pointed-toe flats from Sam Edelman, which are pretty much the perfect everyday shoes.

The versatile flats can be worn in a myriad of ways -- styled with a neutral-colored dress a la Meghan, paired with a blazer and pant for the office or even with a flirty mini dress for night if you want to forgo heels.

Meghan's exact suede flats are available to score (but hurry, we have a feeling it'll sell fast!). And we found a similar option of her $325 dress.

GET THE LOOK:

Channel the duchess in her exact suede pointed-toe flats in the color oatmeal.

Not a fan of suede? Don't fret, there's a leather version.

Meghan's Staud dress is available for pre-order, but if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, this khaki green design from Mango is so similar.

On their second day in Cape Town, Meghan also visited Monwabisi Beach in a casual ensemble that's easy to replicate. The new mom rocked a Madewell denim jacket, J.Crew white linen shirt and black skinny jeans from Mother. All three pieces are still available!

GET THE LOOK:

This denim jacket is an essential for transitional weather.

A white shirt is a staple for every woman, including Meghan.

Two of Meghan's favorite things in one -- Mother denim (she has worn the brand multiple times) and black skinny jeans.

