Pregnant Ashley Graham Wears a Chic $29 Dress -- Shop Her Look!

Ashley Graham is a stylish mama-to-be.

The 31-year-old pregnant model looked gorgeous and glowing in a chocolate-brown ribbed, one-shoulder dress from affordable fashion e-commerce site, ASOS!

Graham shared the pic of her rocking the fitted midi on Instagram, styled with white Alexander McQueen sneakers and wavy tresses. The bodycon silhouette showed off Graham's curves and growing belly. In the caption, she revealed her pregnancy cravings in emoji form (corn, honey, donuts, cucumbers, just to name a few). She and husband Justin Ervin announced that they're expecting their first child together in August.

We love this maternity outfit on Graham as it proves she doesn't need to sacrifice style for comfort. The one-shoulder design of the frock is trendy and edgy, but still stretchy and comfy for the pregnant star. Her white kicks make her ensemble appropriate for daytime, while keeping her feet from hurting. For the night, just swap the sneakers for sexy strappy heels or sleek pumps.

And did we mention the dress is only $29? Whether you're expecting or not, it's a wardrobe staple.

Shop Graham's exact dress ahead (it's selling out fast!), along with ET Style's favorite pick of white sneakers and a pair of gold earrings for a touch of shine.

