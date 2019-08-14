Surprise!

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, found the perfect way to celebrate their nine-year anniversary -- with a pregnancy announcement! The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share their happy news with the world.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” the 31-year-old model captioned a video of the couple revealing her baby bump. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Meanwhile, Ervin, 30, shared a sweet photo of himself and Graham with a sonogram, writing: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary, @ashleygraham. These nine years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…"

Graham and Ervin have already received lots of celebrity love following their baby news!

“CONGRATS BEAUTY,” Kate Bosworth commented along with several heart emojis.

Model Ireland Baldwin replied, “Congratulations, you look so beautiful!!!”

Chanel Iman also commented, writing: “Awww, congratulations, I’m so happy for you guys.”

Joe Jonas, whose band, DNCE, featured Graham in the music video their song, “Toothbrush,” commented on Ervin’s post with a series of heart emojis.

The parents-to-be have been married since 2010, and kids have been on their minds for a long time. In a March 2016 interview with ET’s Lauren Zima, Graham talked about the possibility of becoming a mom.

“We are going to totally have kids,” she said at the time. “We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just another part of my brand building.”

For more from the supermodel, watch the clip below:

