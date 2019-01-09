Ashley Graham Shares Her Epic Secret to a Happy Marriage

Ashley Graham is sharing her No. 1 secret to a happy marriage, and it's epic!

The 31-year-old model is featured on the cover of Elle's February issue, in which she gets candid about how she and husband Justin Ervin keep the romance alive after eight years of marriage.

"Just have sex," Graham suggests. "Have sex all the time. Even if you don't feel like it, just have sex."

"I have found that if we haven't had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we're all over each other," she explains. "For us it's like, 'Oh, let's have sex.' And then we're just right back in a great mood."

Interestingly enough, before saying "I do," Graham and Ervin remained abstinent.

"Something that it did for us was build up our friendship, and it also built up our trust and communication," Graham shares. "Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily. All those things were there. I wasn't worried about, 'What’s sex gonna be like with him?' It was more, 'Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?'"

And while the two are open to the idea of having children someday, Graham says right now they're fully focused on their careers.

"For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn't equate to having kids," Graham explains. "Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business."

