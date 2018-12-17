Ashley Graham Falls Down Stairs at Miss Universe Competition

Ashley Graham took a tumble at Miss Universe on Sunday.

The 31-year-old model -- who co-hosted the annual event alongside Steve Harvey, Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra -- took to her Instagram Story to document her injuries after falling down the stairs during a commercial break.

"OK, so I'm doing some quick a** changes, you guys, and then, of course, I fell down the stairs and I've got the medics on me," Graham lamented while sitting backstage at the Bangkok, Thailand, event. "I'm OK, but I just wanted to let you guys know what I'm doing. I'm going really fast."

Graham panned the video to show medics working on her leg, which was red and purple from her fall.

"Thank you," Graham told the medics in another clip. "It actually looks worse than it feels except for it is throbbing a bit."

The model persevered, making it through the show and congratulating Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray -- the night's winner -- before heading backstage for more medical attention.

"Show's over, but the doctors came to the rescue," Graham praised. "Oh it stings, but it's worth it."

As the new Miss Universe, Gray took over the title from Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represented South Africa when she won last December.

The 24-year-old -- who was born in Australia and studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts -- was a favorite to win going into the competition. She was selected by an all-female panel of judges, which included Monique Lhuillier and past Miss Universe winners.

