Tim Tebow Confirms He's Dating Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow is in a relationship.

In a new interview, the 30-year-old former NFL quarterback turned baseball player confirmed he's dating Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and feels "blessed" when it comes to his girlfriend.

“She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” he told ESPN's Pedro Gomez. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

Nel-Peters hails from South Africa and is 23 years old. She was crowned Miss Universe last November.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Last week, Tebow's sister-in-law, Katie, shared a picture of the couple posing together.

Interestingly enough, Tebow was previously linked to Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo in 2015. Culpo is now dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola.

In 2012, Tebow opened up to Vogue in what he looks for in a girlfriend.

"Obviously looks play a big part," Tebow acknowledged. "Being attracted to someone plays a big part, but there's also so much more than that for me. It's about finding someone sweet and kind -- and that has a servant's heart. It’s about finding a girl who likes me for me, and not because of what I do or who I am or the name."

ET spoke to Tebow in February 2016, when he revealed he's a fan of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tim Tebow Signs With the New York Mets -- and Baseball Fans Are Freaking Out!

Tim Tebow Prays With Fellow Passengers After Man Suffers Mid-Flight Heart Attack

Nina Dobrev Grinds on Tim Tebow in the Sexiest 'Lip Sync Battle' Yet!

Related Gallery



