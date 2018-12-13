Miss USA Apologizes After Mocking Miss Universe Contestants' English

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summer is apologizing for her actions.

The 24-year-old former Miss Nebraska took to Instagram on Thursday after video surfaced of her mocking Miss Universe contestants for not being able to speak English. In the clips, she is seen speaking about Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie and Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat.

"@MissUniverse is an opportunity for women from around the world to learn about each other’s cultures, life experiences, and views. We all come from different backgrounds and can grow alongside one another," Summer wrote on her Instagram.

"In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize," she continued. "My life, friendships, and career revolve around me being a compassionate and empathetic woman. I would never intend to hurt another. I am grateful for opportunities to speak with Nat, Miss Cambodia, and H’Hen, Miss Vietnam, directly about this experience. These are the moments that matter most to me."

The videos, which were recorded on Miss Colombia Valeria Morales' Instagram Live, showed Summer imitating Nie when she's asked a question in English.

“She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes,” Summer says in the clip before nodding like Nie does.

She also commented on Sinat not speaking any English.

The controversy comes just days before the Miss Universe pageant airs on Dec. 16 from Thailand. Summer isn't the only recent celebrity to apologize for their actions. See who else recently took back their words, below.

