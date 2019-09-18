Sofia Richie is the latest celebrity to partner with an affordable fashion brand.

The model's new collection for Missguided boasts 56 pieces, ranging in prices from $20 to $127. The line encapsulates the social media star's cool-girl style, made up of trendy matching sets, sexy night-out dresses and edgy athleisure.

Richie takes on fall's biggest trend -- leather. But don't worry, it's faux leather styles, including a standout $76 snakeskin print blazer and matching $68 trousers. In addition to dressier options, the collection also offers plenty of basics like ribbed crop tops in a variety of colors from neon green to classic black, sleek leggings, comfy joggers and hoodies.

Last month, Richie celebrated her 21st birthday in Las Vegas alongside her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and BFF Kylie Jenner. We can totally see Jenner rocking any of Richie's pieces IRL.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Sofia Richie x Missguided collection.

