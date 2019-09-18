Shopping

Ralph Lauren Drops a Collection Inspired by 'Friends'

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
'Friends' cast
Jon Ragel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Friends fans, get ready to shop! 

Ralph Lauren has launched a new wear-to-work collection, inspired by the iconic characters of the '90s sitcom for its 25th anniversary. The designer made a cameo on a 1999 episode, opposite Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, who worked at Ralph Lauren in the show. 

The special capsule is comprised of the brand's labels, Polo and Lauren Ralph Lauren. The pieces channel the nostalgic styles seen on Friends, combined with Lauren's signature timeless, polished aesthetic. 

Highlights include a purple corduroy pantsuit, a classic white shirt, plaid pleated mini skirt and a cashmere mockneck dress we could totally see Rachel rocking to the office. 

Lauren partnered up with Bloomingdale's to recreate Central Perk at the department store's 59th Street flagship in New York City from Sept. 21 to 22. Now through Sept. 27, you can also visit a replica of Rachel's Ralph Lauren office at the store's third floor. The installations will travel to select Bloomingdale's stores throughout the East Coast. 

The collection is now available to shop at select Bloomingdale's and Ralph Lauren stores and on Lauren's website. 

Ralph Lauren x Friends collection campaign
Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Shop ET Style's favorites from the Ralph Lauren x Friends collection. 

Lauren Ralph Lauren Bullion-Patch Corduroy Blazer
Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren Bullion-Patch Corduroy Blazer, $195

Lauren Ralph Lauren Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants, $115

 

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cotton Poplin Shirt
Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cotton Poplin Shirt, $70

Lauren Ralph Lauren Turtleneck Sweater
Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren Turtleneck Sweater, $70

Polo Ralph Lauren Pleated Wool-Blend Miniskirt
Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Pleated Wool-Blend Miniskirt, $398

Lauren Ralph Lauren Welford Leather Bootie
Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren Welford Leather Bootie, $140

Polo Ralph Lauren Cashmere Mockneck Dress
Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Cashmere Mockneck Dress, $698

Polo Ralph Lauren Brie Suede Boot
Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Brie Suede Boot, $798

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Lady Gaga's New Eyeliner Is Already a Bestseller on Amazon -- Shop It Now!

Target Brings Back Its Iconic Designer Collaborations -- Isaac Mizrahi, Zac Posen & More!

Halloween Costumes 2019: Stylish Ideas Inspired by TV Shows & Movies: 'Stranger Things,' 'Hustlers' & More!

 