Ralph Lauren Drops a Collection Inspired by 'Friends'

Friends fans, get ready to shop!

Ralph Lauren has launched a new wear-to-work collection, inspired by the iconic characters of the '90s sitcom for its 25th anniversary. The designer made a cameo on a 1999 episode, opposite Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, who worked at Ralph Lauren in the show.

The special capsule is comprised of the brand's labels, Polo and Lauren Ralph Lauren. The pieces channel the nostalgic styles seen on Friends, combined with Lauren's signature timeless, polished aesthetic.

Highlights include a purple corduroy pantsuit, a classic white shirt, plaid pleated mini skirt and a cashmere mockneck dress we could totally see Rachel rocking to the office.

Lauren partnered up with Bloomingdale's to recreate Central Perk at the department store's 59th Street flagship in New York City from Sept. 21 to 22. Now through Sept. 27, you can also visit a replica of Rachel's Ralph Lauren office at the store's third floor. The installations will travel to select Bloomingdale's stores throughout the East Coast.

The collection is now available to shop at select Bloomingdale's and Ralph Lauren stores and on Lauren's website.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Shop ET Style's favorites from the Ralph Lauren x Friends collection.

Each product has been selected, and each product's style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

