Target Brings Back Its Iconic Designer Collaborations -- Isaac Mizrahi, Zac Posen & More!
Target is bringing back its most iconic designer collaborations.
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the affordable retailer's collaborations with fashion's biggest creators including Isaac Mizrahi, Anna Sui, Zac Posen, Rodarte, Missoni and so many more, Target has reissued nearly 300 limited-edition favorites ranging in apparel, accessories and homeware.
So if you failed to score the romantic, edgy tulle frock from Rodarte's 2009 collab or the pink printed maxi from Posen's range, now's your chance.
The nostalgic collection is only available while supplies last, so we suggest you add to cart fast while browsing down memory lane.
Shop ET Style's top picks, below.
Isaac Mizrahi, 2003 - 2009
Isaac Mizrahi for Target Houndstooth Print Button-Down Jacket, $55
Proenza Schouler, 2007
Proenza Schouler for Target Plus Size Bomber Jacket, $30
Rodarte, 2009
Rodarte for Target Plus Size Sleeveless Slip Dress, $40
Anna Sui, 2009
Anna Sui for Target Lace Long Sleeve Ribbon Shift Dress, $60
Zac Posen, 2010
Zac Posen for Target Plus Size Safety-Pin Print Maxi Dress, $60
Missoni, 2011
Missoni for Target Colore Zig Zag Large Tote Handbag, $35
Jason Wu, 2012
Jason Wu for Target Plus Size Striped Pleated A-Line Skirt, $30
3.1 Phillip Lim, 2013
3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Leopard Print Button-Down Blazer, $55
Altuzarra, 2014
Altuzarra for Target Button-Down Trench Coat, $70
Lilly Pulitzer, 2015
Lilly Pulitzer for Target Porcelain Appetizer Plate Set, $30
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
