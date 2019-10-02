Are you ready for Halloween?

If you're still stuck on what to dress up as this year, allow some of 2019's best TV show and movie characters to inspire your choice.

Are you a Stranger Things fan? If you've already channeled Eleven in the past, try the Scoops Ahoy uniform that newcomer Robin wears throughout the show. If you’re not into being overtly costume-y, Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gave us ‘60s outfits that can be worn IRL outside of the holiday.

Ahead, browse through the rest of ET Style’s top picks for Halloween costume ideas and shop the clothes and accessories you need to transform into your favorite character for a night.

Robin Buckley, Stranger Things

Netflix

Scoops Troop, do you copy? Be the adored Stranger Things newcomer, portrayed by A-list offspring Maya Hawke, in a full Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor uniform. Convince a friend or your S.O. to be your Steve (or Dingus, in Robin's words).

GET THE LOOK:

Amazon

Maddy Perez, Euphoria

HBO

The vixen of the boundary-breaking Gen Z HBO hit, Euphoria, played by rising actress Alexa Demie, had everyone obsessively Google searching her trendy matching sets. This color-blocked woven ensemble especially caught our attention for its nostalgic, '90s Clueless vibes. It's not a complete Euphoria look without daring eye makeup -- plenty of graphic liner and sparkles.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

ASOS

Sephora

Amazon

The Tethered, Us

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

All you need is a red boiler suit (or jumpsuit) and a pair of scissors to embody the spooky "Tethered" from Jordan Peele's horror flick, Us.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Ramona, Hustlers

STXfilms

Played by the inimitable Jennifer Lopez, Ramona, the leader in the stripper heist film Hustlers, is all about over-the-top glitz and glam. Read ET's exclusive interview with the film's costume designer, Mitchell Travers, on bringing Ramona's style to life, and break out an ostentatious fur coat, form-fitting dress, sexy heels and oversized hoop earrings.

GET THE LOOK:

Boohoo

PrettyLittleThing

Steve Madden

BaubleBar

Sharon Tate, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's fantastical version of the late actress Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, rocked the chicest '60s attire, including this now-iconic black turtleneck, white skirt and white boots outfit.

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Public Desire

Ashley O, Black Mirror

Netflix

Channel your inner pop star by dressing up as Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror alter ego, Ashley O. Pair a cropped white top, metallic shorts and the essential lavender-colored bob wig.

GET THE LOOK:

Nasty Gal

Revolve

Amazon

