Kourtney Kardashian's latest collaboration will make you relax and your home look more chic!

The Poosh founder has teamed up with Saje Natural Wellness on a limited-edition aromatherapy diffuser. Inspired by stone landscapes and modern architecture, the diffuser is a chic textured sphere shape, available in gray and white, which comes with a liquid blend of rose, lavender and grapefruit.

Kardashian shared pics of her doing various things around the house and the office with the Positively Poosh Ultrasonic Diffuser by her side -- from tying her hair up in the bathroom, taking a phone call in her office and reading a book in the bathtub, which garnered some unkind comments from social media trolls.

The diffuser not only spruces up a space, but it also claims to humidify and revitalize the air with the healing power of plants. Shop the Poosh collaboration below.

Courtesy of Poosh

