Kourtney Kardashian is not here for trolls.

After the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a shot of herself reading in a bathtub on Instagram, some users didn't totally buy the staged photo.

"YOU KNOW DAMN WELL YOU AIN'T READING NO BOOK," one troll commented.

"Jane Austen's Emma," Kourtney shot back.

"Never read a book," another person commented alongside a few choice emojis.

"graduated college," Kourtney replied.

Kourtney did graduate from the University of Arizona after spending two years at Southern Methodist University. In fact, Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West, recently took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of herself visiting her older sister at school.

"The simple life...I was 18 here," Kim captioned the pic of herself smiling from the backseat of a car. "Khloe and I would drive to Arizona to visit Allison & Kourt."

It's been a feisty week for Kourtney on social media, as she recently took to Twitter to defend herself after trolls criticized her aversion to spanking her kids.

The topic came up on the most recent episode of KUWTK, when Kourtney's mom's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, said, "If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a**," in reference to Kourtney's 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, who allegedly scratched her nanny.

"In my opinion, beating children is not the way to 'get your kids in check,'" Kourtney, who's also mom to 9-year-old Mason and 4-year-old Reign, wrote in response to one tweet. "When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them."

"They’re children and she was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better," Kourtney, who admitted to being "shocked" by some people's responses, added in a second post. "How do we not know better by now?!"

Watch the video below for more on the latest KUWTK drama.

