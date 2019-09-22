Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, pitted against Scott Disick in a screaming fight about how to discipline Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope.

The drama unfolded during a family dinner at Nobu with Scott, Kourtney, Corey, Kris, Kim Kardashian West and Jonathan Cheban. Kourtney revealed that she no longer had a nanny for 7-year-old Penelope after the little girl apparently scratched and bit her previous nanny.

"P can be out of control," Kourtney revealed. "I think she blacks out and does these things."

In response, Corey asked if she felt it was OK to hit Penelope when she was acting out like that, which was a suggestion Kourtney strongly rejected.

"No, but you could also say something to her, in the moment," Kourtney offered.

The conversation regarding ways to appropriately curb Penelope's behavior in the future was already tense, but things reached a real boiling point when Corey said, "If P scratched me, I’m whipping her a**."

The words shook and angered Scott, who asked, visibly upset, "My daughter? My little daughter?!"

Corey stood by his stance, saying he'd give Penelope "a spanking for sure," and that "whippin’ is that discipline!"

As Kourtney, Kim and Kris sat around the table quietly, Scott yelled, "Don’t ever talk about a child like that!"

Corey became increasingly more incensed, yelling, “Motherf**ker, what you talking about?!”

"Get the f**k outta here!" Scott yelled back, after standing up from the table.

The tension around the table continued to grow as the talk about disciple went on, until Corey asked, "If your kid scratched me in the face, you don’t think they deserve to be popped?"

"Not at all," Kourtney shot back.

Eventually, Kris tried to ease the situation between her daughter and Corey, by claiming that Corey didn't mean his comments literally and would never actually hurt Penelope.

In a way, Kourtney said she agreed with her mom, explaining, "Because he will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f**king issue!"

Kourtney, Scott and Kim -- with Cheban in tow -- then left the dinner, leaving Kris and Corey alone, and Kris wiping tears from her eyes over the drama.

Later in the episode, Kourtney, 40, and Corey, 38, met up again to try and talk things out, although it didn't seem to solve their problems.

Kourtney told Corey "we are never going to agree" when it comes to how to raise or punish her and Scott's kids, but she doesn't want to not be able to bring her three children over to their grandmother's house "because I feel uncomfortable" with Corey around. Corey again stressed that he has no intention to "to discipline her kids" in any way.

"I understand how Kourtney and Scott feel but I can say what I want to say because that’s my opinion," Corey shared in a solo interview, adding that he just feels that kids should know that actions have consequences.

Corey added that he hopes "everyone can move on" from the disagreement.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

