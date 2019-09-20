After a Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo clip highlighting Scott Disick and Corey Gamble’s shouting match was released earlier this week, fans have been eager to know exactly the context of the beef.

In a new sneak peek clip from this Sunday's episode on E!, the family is celebrating pal Jonathan Cheban’s birthday when Kourtney Kardashian brings up a recent issue involving her middle child, Penelope.

“I don’t have a nanny anymore,” Kourt reveals to the group. “She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face. P can be out of control. I think she almost, like, blacks out and does these wild things.”

Corey then asks, “If a kid scratches you, can you pop the kid and it’s cool?”

“No, but you could also say something to her in the moment,” Kourtney replies.

Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West, reveals that her eldest daughter, North, has also had issues with nannies, saying, “North tried to bite my nanny and said, ‘I don’t want a nanny anymore. You can go home.’ I said, ‘You can’t fire a nanny.’”

Momager Kris Jenner is very concerned by the news, telling her daughters, “This is so much more serious than I think you realize because I had six kids and not one time in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this.”

But Kourtney isn’t buying it. “I scratched you and I used to f**king slap my nannies, like, bam across the face!”

That’s when Corey declares, “I’m sorry, but if P scratched me for no reason, I’m whipping her a** and I’ll explain to you all later… I would whip her a** if she scratched me.”

This doesn’t sit well with dad Scott Disick, who is shocked by Corey’s statement.

“You would whip Penelope’s a** if she scratched you?” he asks.

“I would give her a spanking for sure,” Corey continues.

“My daughter. What are you talking about? You would you whip my daughter’s a** if she touched you?” Scott shouts.

Kris seemingly agrees with Corey, reasoning, “Well, if she scratched…”

“A little 6-year-old girl? What the f**k are you talking about?” Scott screams. “Stop it, stop it, Corey. You are not going to beat my little daughter’s…”

Kim also tries to defend Corey, saying, “I don’t think he’s meaning, like, beat her,” but Kourtney isn’t having it, adding, “He does mean that.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

