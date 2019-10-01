October is Breast Cancer Awareness month!

In support of those affected by breast cancer, many fashion and beauty brands are donating proceeds from sales to organizations dedicated to helping patients and their families and advancing research on the disease.

From Vans’ exclusive collection of BCA-inspired shoes and apparel to Kendra Scott’s program of buy one, gift one to a woman affected by cancer, these brands are giving you the chance to shop for a good cause this fall.

Ahead, browse through ET Style’s top picks of the best clothes, accessories and beauty products that are raising awareness and aiding the breast cancer community.

Vans

Vans

At least $200,000 of the proceeds from their Breast Cancer Awareness collection will benefit CoppaFeel!

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott

20% from the purchase of pieces from the Breast Cancer Awareness collection up to $125,000 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and for every purchase, one piece will be gifted to a woman affected by cancer.

Rothy's

In addition to donating $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation this month, the sustainable shoe line is giving you the chance to gift a free pair of pink shoes. Buy one of the eligible shoes (like Meghan Markle's pointed-toe flats) and share the story of the woman you want to gift.

Z Supply

Z Supply

A portion of sales from the pink Sherpa Teddy Bear Coat and Ribbon Pocket Tee will go to Breast Cancer Angels.

trèStiQue

Trestique

For every pink full-sized lip product purchased, $1 will be donated the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

NYDJ

NYDJ

For every pair of the best-selling The Marilyn Straight in the colors Cooper and Rinse sold, NYDJ will donate $10 to the Keep A Breast Foundation.

Lane Bryant

Cacique

10% of proceeds from Lane Bryant and Cacique Intimates' Breast Cancer Awareness collection will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sol Angeles

Sol Angeles

25% of all sales of the exclusive rose gold version of the "Women Will Save the World" tee will be donated to the Keep A Breast Foundation.

KBH Jewels

KBH Jewels

20% of proceeds from the Reclaimed and Diamond Wonder Women rings will be donated to Susan G. Komen Greater NYC.

