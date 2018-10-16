Meghan Markle Brings Comfy Flats as Backup Shoes Like the Rest of Us

Meghan Markle knows the pain of wearing heels for too long.

On the first official day of her royal tour with Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia, the Duchess of Sussex swapped her suede designer Stuart Weitzman pumps for comfy, pointed-toe $145 flats by Rothy's.

The adorable couple, who are expecting a baby in the spring, had a busy day meeting Australia’s Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lynne Cosgrove, greeting fans outside the Sydney Opera House and visiting the Taronga Zoo. The mom-to-be looked gorgeous as she dressed her growing bump in a white Karen Gee sheath topped off with a classic trench, but trekking around the city can do a lot to a lady's feet.

Like the savvy dresser she is, the brunette changed into the walkable flats in between engagements to let her feet breathe. (It's literally the best feeling in the world, right?) This only makes the new royal even more lovable and relatable because, let's face it, we all have a backup pair of comfy shoes in our car, under our work desk, etc.

Perhaps it was a sartorial move encouraged by her bestie stylist, Jessica Mulroney, who is dressing Markle for her 16-day tour, according to The Times.

See how the former actress has been covering up her bump with her outfits:

