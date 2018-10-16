The future royal baby is going to have lots of gifts from Down Under!

Shortly after the news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expecting their first child together, the couple kicked off their first day of engagements on their Royal Tour. Taking over Sydney, Australia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to be having a blast, sharing the pregnancy news with their supporters on the other side of the world.

The couple was greeted by Australia’s Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lynne Cosgrove, who presented the Duke and Duchess with an adorable kangaroo stuffed animal and tiny little booties for their baby-to-be.

The pair also greeted fans outside of the famous Sydney Opera House, many of whom had brought sweet tokens for the future royal baby.

In one sweet candid shot captured by a royal reporter, Harry and Meghan played with a pink stuffed koala and a tiny stuffed bear, making silly faces at one another.

Parents(to-be) that play together, stay together😂 pic.twitter.com/4u44E8P3Rf — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 16, 2018

With a 16-day tour and 76 engagements, it seems the pair will be taking home quite a few gifts for their future little one.

After leaving Australia, they pair will visit Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, before traveling home in early November.

Kensington Palace announced Meghan’s pregnancy on Monday, sharing with ET that the Duchess has past her 12-week mark and is in “good health.” They also confirmed that the tour will continued as scheduled, despite the Zika warnings in both Fiji and Tonga.

