Prince Harry introduced his favorite girl to his “favorite Aussie” during his first day of events in Sydney, Australia, with his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeting the crowds outside the Sydney Opera House when Harry spotted a familiar face.

War widow Daphne Dunne, 98, has come out to greet Harry numerous times, come rain or shine, and has created a special bond with the 34-year-old royal. Daphne has been dubbed Harry’s “favorite Aussie," and was last photographed talking to Harry in 2017 in the pouring rain.

After spotting Daphne and kneeling down to chat, Harry quickly called over Meghan, just hours after the pair announced they were expecting their first child. Meghan excitedly came over, with her arms wide to embrace Daphne.

“I was looking for you earlier and hoped you’d be here, it’s so good to see you again,” Harry told Daphne.

Meghan appeared thrilled to meet her husband’s biggest fan, saying, “I’m so glad I got to meet you. Harry has told me all about you and your special bond. It’s so lovely you came to see us, thank you.”

Daphne congratulated the couple on their big news and handed them a card.

The Duke of Sussex introduced The Duchess to 98 year-old Daphne Dunne, who he met in 2015, and again on his last visit to Australia in 2017. #RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/SHUBElMg5P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2018

The Duke of Sussex last visited Australia to launch @InvictusSydney in 2017 — which will be a major focus for The Duke and Duchess during #RoyalVisitAustralia.



The Duke and Duchess are excited to see Sydney fully embrace the Invictus spirit during #IG2018. pic.twitter.com/P8T3rNfrM8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 14, 2018

“Hopefully next time we’ll have our little one with us,” Meghan, 37, told Daphne.

Daphne later told The Telegraph, “It was lovely to meet the Duchess, Meghan. Harry is a wonderful man and I’m so happy he had found happiness, they both deserved the absolute world together.”

She added, “I congratulated them on their baby and said I wished them all the happiness they deserve.”

Meghan and Harry had a jam-packed first day on their royal tour of Australia, New Zeland, Fiji, and Tonga. The couple will be making no adjustments to their schedule following the pregnancy news, despite the warnings of Zika in Fiji and Tonga.

