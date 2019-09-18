Ashley Graham Reveals Pregnancy 'Cravings' With New Baby Bump Pics

Ashley Graham found the perfect way to share her pregnancy cravings.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old model posted a pair of new photos on Instagram showcasing her growing baby bump in a skintight, chocolate-brown dress. Alongside she listed her cravings -- in emoji form!

She included corn, salad, honey, donuts, cucumber, coffee and a strawberry emoji, writing, "Feed me all the cravings, literally every emoji except missing cantaloupe!"

In no time, Mindy Kaling sweetly commented: "Gorgeouso."

On Aug. 14, Graham revealed that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child together with a touching video revealing her bump. In the caption, she explained the very special occasion they chose to make the announcement, their ninth wedding anniversary.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!" she wrote beside the video. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."

Since then, Graham has treated fans to a nude photo showcasing her growing bump while covering herself with a towel while visiting Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts.

Graham captioned the stunning photo: "Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss."

One unkind commenter wrote, "I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby..." and Graham swiftly responded.

"Saw your other 'pressed AF' comment," Graham wrote back. "Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity [heart emoji]."

