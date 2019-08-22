Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Photo With a Draped Robe

Ashley Graham is embracing her baby bump!

The 31-year-old model has been embracing her new curves ever since she announced that she and husband Justin Ervin were expecting their first child together last week.

On Wednesday, Graham shared a sexy shot of herself posing almost entirely nude with a white robe draped around her.

“Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss,” Graham captioned the shot, tagging the Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts.

Her husband commented on the post, writing: “Cool story, yo. Who took the pic?” to which Graham replied, “My sexy husband in a robe as small as mine did!”

It seems the couple are enjoying a relaxing baby moon ahead of welcoming their little one. Earlier this week, Graham posted a video of her napping on a beach chair in a black bikini.

“Naps are a new non-negotiable,” she captioned the clip.

Graham and Ervin shared the news of their first child last week in several sweet posts on social media. Graham also posted a shot of her stomach and stretch marks, writing, “Same same but a little different,” which garnered lots of praise from her friends and fans online.

In addition to sharing pics of herself, Graham took to her Instagram Story to post a slew of photos of other women showing off their stretch marks.

Here's more with the beloved body activist:

