Ashley Graham isn't hiding anything from her fans after announcing her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a candid nude photo of herself -- curves, stretch marks and all. "Same same but a little different," Graham captioned the photo, which came just four days after revealing she's expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

Fans couldn't help but express their praise for the Sports Illustrated model for keeping it real. "This is what girls need to see. We need this as a reference for real and relatable. Women young and old. Thank you! ❤️," one user wrote.

Another chimed in, "Real women have curves.... stretch mark represents different stages in life... love ❤️ who u are."

While Graham has been known for her body positivity, she's not the only one putting herself out there. Kourtney Kardashian was thanked by followers last week for not editing out stretch marks from a swimsuit photo posted to Instagram.

"I love my little stripes," Kardashian simply explained in response to a comment, adding a smiley face emoji.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared that she wanted to start her lifestyle website, Poosh, to discuss different topics openly and without judgement.

"I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation -- where instead of being judgmental or being like 'this is the way and that's it,' the site offers things to learn about," Kardashian said. "...I've learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn't have the time to research. We're finding out so much and are able to share that."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Baby Bump 1 Day After Announcing Pregnancy

Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Ashley Graham Shares Her Epic Secret to a Happy Marriage

Related Gallery