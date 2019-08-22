Ashley Graham is shutting down her haters in the classiest way possible.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old model announced she's pregnant with her first child with her husband, Justin Ervin. Since then, she's been sharing glowing photos of herself showing off her growing baby bump, and although she's been getting plenty of love from her celebrity friends, not all of the comments have been nice.

On Wednesday, Graham Instagrammed a semi-nude photo of herself in a robe after getting a massage. When one commenter wrote, "I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby...," Graham called her out.

"Saw your other 'pressed AF' comment," Graham replied. "Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity [heart emoji]."

