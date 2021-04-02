The Chicest Guest Dresses to Rent For Every Type of Wedding
As social gathering restrictions across the country start to ease, many weddings are back on schedule (with social distancing and safety precautions implemented). Couples have coined the term "mini-mony" for smaller, safer gatherings of close family and friends celebrating nuptials.
If your inbox is filling up with wedding invitations, you know it's time to shop for an outfit -- and finding a new dress to wear to weddings can get expensive, fast.
And while wearing the same dress twice in one wedding season isn’t a deal breaker (after all, even Kate Middleton repeats), what’s the fun in attending the couple's big day if you can’t stun in something different for each event? The only problem there is adding racks of dresses to your closet for weddings can rack up charges that deplete your bank account.
Thankfully, you can borrow a brilliantly stylish dress from a clothing rental or subscription service, that you can return in time to get another (you know, for next weekend’s wedding). Below are the best dresses for spring and summer weddings, for every type of vibe.
For a Black Tie Wedding
Rent the Runway is the go-to destination for designer wares, which makes it the perfect website to rent from for an event with a formal dress code. Forget buying a new floor-length dress you'll only wear once, and instead borrow one like this elegant Badgley Mischka high-neck gown.
For a Garden Wedding
Spring and summer weddings often call for a romantic garden event, and a floral print dress is, well, not groundbreaking, but a classic choice for guests. Nuuly offers a lot of cute floral dresses perfect for weddings from brands like For Love & Lemons, Free People and Anthropologie.
For a City Wedding
Who says you can’t wear a jumpsuit to a wedding? This sumptuous velvet number from Infinite Style by Ann Taylor is the perfect go-to when you want a cool, sleek look. Pair it with statement-making accessories, like a sparkly shoe or oversized earrings.
For a Farm-to-Table Wedding
Just because your friend is getting married on a prairie doesn’t mean you have you dress like Laura Ingalls Wilder. Take it up a notch in a patterned dress by Derek Lam 10 Crosby, available to rent from Armoire. It’s a chic option that yes, we’ll admit, would even look great with cowboy boots.
For a Country Club Wedding
Eloquii never disappoints when we're in the market for something trendy and chic, like this stunning bright orange ruffled number that can be borrowed through the brand's rental service, Eloquii Unlimited. It offers sizes 14 to 28.
For Anything in Between
When there isn't a strict dress code, Vince Unfold is a great place to look as Vince is known for their minimalist, elevated pieces that are simply timeless. The contemporary brand's rental service offers a lot of great options for wedding guests from satin dresses to chic jumpsuits.
