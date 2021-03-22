Shopping

The Best Wedding Gifts for Every Budget

By ‍ETonline Staff
It's that time of the year when your mailbox gets flooded with save the dates and invitations, and as a wedding guest you're in need of a wedding gift idea.

To help you find the perfect gift the newlyweds will truly love and use, ET Style has gathered an eclectic range of wedding gifts to shop whether you're looking for something affordable, in-between or splurgy.

From personalized gift options like a dish customized with the married couple's initials, to unique wedding gift ideas like an ice cream machine!

Shop the best wedding gifts for every budget below.

$50 and Under

Schott Zwiesel Crystal Modo Glassware Champagne Flute - Set of 4
Schott Zwiesel Modo Glassware Champagne Flute - Set of 4
West Elm
Schott Zwiesel Crystal Modo Glassware Champagne Flute - Set of 4
The newlyweds can celebrate every momentous occasion with a glass of bubbly in style thanks to these elegant, sculptural champagne flutes. The durable crystal glassware is designed to enhance aroma and flavor. Plus, it's dishwater-safe. This Schott Zwiesel glassware collection also offers a red and white wine glass set. 
$50 AT WEST ELM
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Tassel Throw
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Tassel Throw
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Tassel Throw
A stylish, soft, plush throw for the happy couple to cuddle up in during movie nights at home. 
$40 AT NORDSTROM
Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
This classic letter cheese and charcuterie board, made from mango wood, is a great option for personalized wedding gifts. 
$30 AT POTTERY BARN
The Painted Press Wedding Gift For Couple Jewelry Dish
The Painted Press Wedding Gift For Couple Jewelry Dish
Etsy
The Painted Press Wedding Gift For Couple Jewelry Dish
A handmade catchall dish personalized with the couple's initials and wedding date. 
$17 AT ETSY

$100 and Under

Ferm Living Ripple Long Drink Glasses, Set of 4
Ferm Living Ripple Long Drink Glasses, Set of 4
Verishop
Ferm Living Ripple Long Drink Glasses, Set of 4
Ferm Living is a popular choice for Scandinavian design homeware. The newly wedded are bound to love these cool, sleek asymmetric pleated glasses. 
$75 AT VERISHOP
Cuisinart Classic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker
Cuisinart Classic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker
Sur La Table
Cuisinart Classic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker
Want to give them a unique wedding gift? Look no further than the Cuisinart ice cream maker! In as little as 20 minutes, the newlyweds can make 1.5 quarts of their favorite frozen treat.
$70 AT SUR LA TABLE (REGULARLY $110)
Uncommon Goods The Kissing Mugs
Uncommon Goods The Kissing Mugs
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods The Kissing Mugs
Gift this adorable mug pair to celebrate their love. 
$65 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Vera Wang Wedgwood Infinity Round Keepsake Box
Vera Wang Wedgwood Infinity Round Keepsake Box
Bloomingdale's
Vera Wang Wedgwood Infinity Round Keepsake Box
Gift this beautiful keepsake box from Vera Wang's line for Wedgwood where they can store their wedding rings and other beloved jewelry and accessories.
$64 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S (REG. $85)

$200 and Under

Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon
Amazon Echo Studio
The Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker will be a great addition to the couple's home with immersive sound, built-in Alexa technology and voice control. 
$200 AT AMAZON
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker
Nordstrom
Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker
A drip coffee maker that looks good and makes a delicious cup. The iconic Smeg '50s-style design has a 10-cup capacity and digital LED display. Your favorite couple will adore this nostalgic yet modern device.
$200 AT NORDSTROM
Angel Walker Light Rustic Formation II (18" x 24" Framed)
Angel Walker Light Rustic Formation II (18" x 24" Framed)
Minted
Angel Walker Light Rustic Formation II (18" x 24" Framed)
Framed wall art for the couple's new home is a thoughtful gift idea. Minted has a ton of limited-edition art prints to choose from created by independent artists. We love this abstract piece with earthy tones by Angel Walker. 
$197 AT MINTED
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
TShe popular do-it-all Always Pan braises, sears, steams, sautees, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan also comes with a modular lid, beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket.
$145 AT OUR PLACE

$500 and Under

Waterford Barware, Lismore Ships Decanter
Waterford Barware, Lismore Ships Decanter
Macy's
Waterford Barware, Lismore Ships Decanter
A stunning Waterford crystal decanter is the perfect wedding gift if you're looking to splurge. They'll cherish this classic piece forever.
$396 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $495)
Diptyque Un Air de Diptyque Electric Diffuser
Diptyque Un Air de Diptyque Electric Diffuser
Net-A-Porter
Diptyque Un Air de Diptyque Electric Diffuser
This electric diffuser from Diptyque is a luxe, unique gift. It doubles as elegant home decor and fragrance diffuser.
$350 AT NET-A-PORTER
Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle
Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle
Parachute
Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle
Treat the happy couple to a bundle of Parachute's luxurious, ridiculously soft towels. This starter set comes with four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths and one tub mat. 
$225 AT PARACHUTE
Coyuchi Cloud Loom Unisex Organic Cotton Robe
Coyuchi Cloud Loom Unisex Organic Cotton Robe
Nordstrom
Coyuchi Cloud Loom Unisex Organic Cotton Robe
After the wedding day, all the couple probably wants to do is relax. There's no better way to do so than in a luxurious, super soft robe. This Coyuchi design is made from organic cotton, and the Cloud Loom's long loops are absorbent, quick-drying and long-lasting. 
$148 EACH AT NORDSTROM

