It's that time of the year when your mailbox gets flooded with save the dates and invitations, and as a wedding guest you're in need of a wedding gift idea.

To help you find the perfect gift the newlyweds will truly love and use, ET Style has gathered an eclectic range of wedding gifts to shop whether you're looking for something affordable, in-between or splurgy.

From personalized gift options like a dish customized with the married couple's initials, to unique wedding gift ideas like an ice cream machine!

Shop the best wedding gifts for every budget below.

$50 and Under

Schott Zwiesel Crystal Modo Glassware Champagne Flute - Set of 4 West Elm Schott Zwiesel Crystal Modo Glassware Champagne Flute - Set of 4 The newlyweds can celebrate every momentous occasion with a glass of bubbly in style thanks to these elegant, sculptural champagne flutes. The durable crystal glassware is designed to enhance aroma and flavor. Plus, it's dishwater-safe. This Schott Zwiesel glassware collection also offers a red and white wine glass set. $50 AT WEST ELM Buy Now

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Tassel Throw Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Tassel Throw A stylish, soft, plush throw for the happy couple to cuddle up in during movie nights at home. $40 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board This classic letter cheese and charcuterie board, made from mango wood, is a great option for personalized wedding gifts. $30 AT POTTERY BARN Buy Now

$100 and Under

Ferm Living Ripple Long Drink Glasses, Set of 4 Verishop Ferm Living Ripple Long Drink Glasses, Set of 4 Ferm Living is a popular choice for Scandinavian design homeware. The newly wedded are bound to love these cool, sleek asymmetric pleated glasses. $75 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Cuisinart Classic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker Sur La Table Cuisinart Classic Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker Want to give them a unique wedding gift? Look no further than the Cuisinart ice cream maker! In as little as 20 minutes, the newlyweds can make 1.5 quarts of their favorite frozen treat. $70 AT SUR LA TABLE (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Uncommon Goods The Kissing Mugs Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods The Kissing Mugs Gift this adorable mug pair to celebrate their love. $65 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

Vera Wang Wedgwood Infinity Round Keepsake Box Bloomingdale's Vera Wang Wedgwood Infinity Round Keepsake Box Gift this beautiful keepsake box from Vera Wang's line for Wedgwood where they can store their wedding rings and other beloved jewelry and accessories. $64 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S (REG. $85) Buy Now

$200 and Under

Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Amazon Echo Studio The Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker will be a great addition to the couple's home with immersive sound, built-in Alexa technology and voice control. $200 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker Nordstrom Smeg '50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker A drip coffee maker that looks good and makes a delicious cup. The iconic Smeg '50s-style design has a 10-cup capacity and digital LED display. Your favorite couple will adore this nostalgic yet modern device. $200 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Angel Walker Light Rustic Formation II (18" x 24" Framed) Minted Angel Walker Light Rustic Formation II (18" x 24" Framed) Framed wall art for the couple's new home is a thoughtful gift idea. Minted has a ton of limited-edition art prints to choose from created by independent artists. We love this abstract piece with earthy tones by Angel Walker. $197 AT MINTED Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan TShe popular do-it-all Always Pan braises, sears, steams, sautees, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan also comes with a modular lid, beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

$500 and Under

Waterford Barware, Lismore Ships Decanter Macy's Waterford Barware, Lismore Ships Decanter A stunning Waterford crystal decanter is the perfect wedding gift if you're looking to splurge. They'll cherish this classic piece forever. $396 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $495) Buy Now

Diptyque Un Air de Diptyque Electric Diffuser Net-A-Porter Diptyque Un Air de Diptyque Electric Diffuser This electric diffuser from Diptyque is a luxe, unique gift. It doubles as elegant home decor and fragrance diffuser. $350 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle Parachute Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle Treat the happy couple to a bundle of Parachute's luxurious, ridiculously soft towels. This starter set comes with four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths and one tub mat. $225 AT PARACHUTE Buy Now

Coyuchi Cloud Loom Unisex Organic Cotton Robe Nordstrom Coyuchi Cloud Loom Unisex Organic Cotton Robe After the wedding day, all the couple probably wants to do is relax. There's no better way to do so than in a luxurious, super soft robe. This Coyuchi design is made from organic cotton, and the Cloud Loom's long loops are absorbent, quick-drying and long-lasting. $148 EACH AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

