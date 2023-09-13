Shop the prettiest shoes to achieve the ultimate wedding look and sparkle all night long.
When you're the bride, planning your upcoming wedding is, more often than not, a daunting task. There's so much to prepare — from the seating to the flowers to the guest list — every detail is important. But no detail is more pressing than the wedding outfit. And while picking your dress for the outfit might take precedence, you can't forget about the importance of the right wedding shoe.
If you're the one planning to say "I do," the tricky part to finding the perfect pair of shoes for your big day is finding ones you can wear all day and night. From photos to the ceremony to the reception, your pair of shoes has to withstand a lot (not to mention match your wedding dress!)
If you're about to head down the aisle and are still figuring out where to begin among a sea of stylish shoe options, we're here to help. Whether you need a simple and classic stiletto heel or an unexpected shoe that delivers a pop of color, the perfect bridal shoe is out there for you. Of course, if you don't want to spend your entire day with aching feet, you can also go for comfortable wedding shoes with a low heel or even a flat. The options are endless.
For fall and winter 2023 brides, sandals are probably out of the question — that is, unless you have a destination wedding or live in a warmer climate (lucky!). To keep your feet from freezing, our picks for this season are closed-toed. Not only do closed-toed heels and flats give off an elegant, timeless look, but you won't have to worry about smudging your pedicure.
We know the search for the perfect bridal shoe, no matter who you are, is easier said than done. So, to make things slightly easier for the already-harried bride, we have scanned the internet and pulled together our favorites for you to shop in one place.
Scroll down to shop our favorite wedding shoes for the perfect wedding look.
Dolce Vita Kanika Heels
Pearl details and a leg-lengthening pointed toe make these Dolce Vita heels an elegant choice.
Sam Edelman Halie Bow Heel
Dramatic bow details give these otherwise simple pumps a unique look.
Badgley Mischka Collection Sacred Bow Pump (Women)
Make your "something blue" this whimsical pair of Badgley Mischka pumps.
Charles & Keith Leather Flare Heel Pumps - White
Keep it simple with a timeless pair of genuine leather pumps.
Journee Collection Eleora Pump
Look like Cinderella while you get your own fairy tale ending in these clear pointy-toed heels.
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105MM Embellished Satin Pumps
If there's any time to splurge on a pair of Manolos, it's for your wedding day.
Anthropologie Seychelles Neve Heels
We love these satin slingbacks in blue for a pop of color, but they also come in ivory and pink to suit your style.
Ivory Lace Mesh Satin Bridal Wedding Shoes
Add a touch of delicate lace to your outfit with these comfortable cut-out pumps.
Badgley Mischka Collection Fergie Pointed Toe d'Orsay Flat
If you're concerned about walking in heels down the aisle, opt for these equally chic flats.
kate spade new york Honor Faux Pearl-Embellished Mules
Make a statement with these pearl-adorned mules from kate spade, complete with a sculptural heel.
PVC Slingback High Heel Bridal Sandals
Made from clear PVC (like your childhood jelly shoes), these high-heeled sandals offer a fancy twist on the Y2K shoe. Plus, the heel widens into a comfortable block, so you don't have to worry about sinking into the grass during photos.
Betsey Johnson Clark Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Reviewers praise these bejeweled kitten heels for their comfortability and sparkle.
DREAM PAIRS Women's High Heels Destiny Closed Toe Strappy Heels
Rhinestone accents make these strappy heels sparkle from every angle.
Dolce Vita Roxana Pearl
Keep it comfy in a pair of satin ballet flats complete with a darling pearl strap.
Mix No. 6 Maeryn Pump
Sparkle through the night with rhinestone-detailed satin pumps.
RELATED CONTENT: