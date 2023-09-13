Hedley & Bennett is a leader in kitchen gear, producing some of the hottest aprons and cooking tools on the market. Now, Hedley & Bennett is teaming up with comfy-shoe brand Crocs to release a new, limited-edition collection of non-slip shoes.

These new non-slip Crocs could be worn in the back of any bustling restaurant--in fact, they were designed with the help of professional chefs. Going the extra mile with this level of detail, Crocs x Hedley & Bennett also made sure to keep the everyday person — at-home chefs, if you will — at the forefront when developing these new Croc styles.

While the collaboration is not officially affiliated with The Bear, the limited-edition collection does give a nod to the hit show with its Jibbitz. These Jibbitz charms include an apron similar to the one seen in the series, a deli cup and one that displays the most quote-worthy phrase from the show, "Yes, Chef." The two other Jibbitz include Hedley & Bennett's logo and signature hat.

Sleek chef hats, amusing compression socks and Van's chef shoes are all part of the Hedley & Bennett apparel line. Fans of the award-winning show The Bear might recall Hedley & Bennett products from the most recent season. In season 2, chefs Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Marcus (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are seen wearing the French Blue Essentials Apron from Hedley & Bennett. Some of the best-known chefs in the country wear these aprons, including Alton Brown and Nancy Silverton.

All the products on the menu for the Crocs x Hedley & Bennett collection are limited-edition, so don't wait too long before adding these slip-resistant shoes to your cart.

While you wait for your delivery to arrive in the mail, check out everything we know about The Bear season 3.

