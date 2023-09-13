Style

Crocs Teams Up with Hedley & Bennett to Release New Shoes That Give a Nod to 'The Bear' 

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett
Hedley & Bennett
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:38 AM PDT, September 13, 2023

We are saying "Yes, Chef" to this new collaboration between Crocs and Hedley & Bennett.

Hedley & Bennett is a leader in kitchen gear, producing some of the hottest aprons and cooking tools on the market. Now, Hedley & Bennett is teaming up with comfy-shoe brand Crocs to release a new, limited-edition collection of non-slip shoes.

Shop the Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Collaboration

These new non-slip Crocs could be worn in the back of any bustling restaurant--in fact, they were designed with the help of professional chefs. Going the extra mile with this level of detail, Crocs x Hedley & Bennett also made sure to keep the everyday person — at-home chefs, if you will — at the forefront when developing these new Croc styles.

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Slip-Resistant Clog

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Slip-Resistant Clog
Hedley & Bennett

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Slip-Resistant Clog

An adjustable strap and a slip-resistant outsole make these Crocs more secure than your typical style. 

$77 for Crocs and Jibbitz

Shop at Hedley & Bennett

$60 for Crocs only

Shop at Crocs

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Bistro Clog

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Bistro Clog
Hedley & Bennett

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Bistro Clog

Protect your toes when whipping something up in the kitchen with these flexible and lightweight Crocs Bistro Clogs that have slip-resistant treads.

While the collaboration is not officially affiliated with The Bear, the limited-edition collection does give a nod to the hit show with its Jibbitz. These Jibbitz charms include an apron similar to the one seen in the series, a deli cup and one that displays the most quote-worthy phrase from the show, "Yes, Chef." The two other Jibbitz include Hedley & Bennett's logo and signature hat.

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Jibbitz (5-Pack)

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Jibbitz (5-Pack)
Hedley & Bennett

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Jibbitz (5-Pack)

Snazz up your Crocs with these adorable Jibbitz. 

Sleek chef hats, amusing compression socks and Van's chef shoes are all part of the Hedley & Bennett apparel line. Fans of the award-winning show The Bear might recall Hedley & Bennett products from the most recent season. In season 2, chefs Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Marcus (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are seen wearing the French Blue Essentials Apron from Hedley & Bennett. Some of the best-known chefs in the country wear these aprons, including Alton Brown and Nancy Silverton.

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron
Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron

While the French Blue version is currently sold out, this similar blue color is currently on sale. Did we mention Hedley & Bennett aprons come with a lifetime guarantee? 

$85 $72

Shop Now

All the products on the menu for the Crocs x Hedley & Bennett collection are limited-edition, so don't wait too long before adding these slip-resistant shoes to your cart. 

While you wait for your delivery to arrive in the mail, check out everything we know about The Bear season 3.

