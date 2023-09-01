Sales & Deals

Kate Spade's Labor Day Sale is Here: Save Up to 60% on Handbags, Shoes and More Fall Fashion Staples

By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:58 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Kate Spade's Labor Day sale is here. Take an extra 40% off sale styles for major savings on fall fashion essentials.

Labor Day weekend is officially here, which means it's the perfect time to get a head start on your fall shopping. The best Labor Day clothing sales are here with some of the best fashion deals we’ve seen this season. Right now, Kate Spade New York is hosting an incredible Labor Day sale with steep discounts on fall fashion essentials. Whether you're shopping for handbags, dresses, or loafers, there are tons of fashionable finds to shop from the Kate Spade Labor Day Sale.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through Monday, September 4, you can save an extra 40% off Kate Spade's sale styles with code LDAY40. These double discounts mean over 500 items are up to 60% off for a wardrobe refresh at a fraction of the cost.

Transitional essentials like pants, cozy sweaters and cardigans are on deep discount. Now's your chance to save big on a stylish fall wedding guest dress or perfect tote bag for work. Sure, you may still be gearing up for your last beach days and summer getaways, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on those fall wardrobe staples.

Ahead, shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Kate Spade Labor Day Sale before the Labor Day deals, much like summer itself, wind down.

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

This Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can carry it, or sling it over your shoulder when you find your hands full.

$348 $244

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

Winnie Booties

Winnie Booties
Kate Spade

Winnie Booties

These leather booties are made with chunky platform soles to keep you comfortable all day long.

$248 $119

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

Sinch Medium Backpack

Sinch Medium Backpack
Kate Spade

Sinch Medium Backpack

This bag easily fits all your things, including an iPad, and the straps adjust to your perfect fit. Plus, it's versatile enough to carry to the office or weekend brunch.

$328 $138

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

Evelyn Faux Shearling Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag

Evelyn Faux Shearling Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade

Evelyn Faux Shearling Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag

Cozy up to the Evelyn bag, crafted from plush faux shearling. As a bonus, it can be worn on the shoulder or as a crossbody for multiple styling options.

$458 $165

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

Pearl Embellished Open Back Dress

Pearl Embellished Open Back Dress
Kate Spade

Pearl Embellished Open Back Dress

This puff sleeve dress from Kate Spade features faux pearl buttons along an open back for a sophisticated look.

$318 $191

With Code LDAY40

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel
Kate Spade

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel

More colors mean more opportunities to wear Kate Spade's Knott bag complete with cinched knotted sides and multiple pockets to organize everything.

$348 $147

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

Puddle Rain Booties

Puddle Rain Booties
Kate Spade

Puddle Rain Booties

For those rainy days, pull on these water-resistant rubber booties so you can stylishly dodge the puddles.

$148 $76

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

Hudson Large Work Tote

Hudson Large Work Tote
Kate Spade

Hudson Large Work Tote

Made from durable pebbled leather, let Kate Spade New York's work tote hold everything you need for the office (or anywhere with a good WiFi connection).

$398 $167

with code LDAY40

Shop Now

Overlapping Hearts Sweater

Overlapping Hearts Sweater
Kate Spade

Overlapping Hearts Sweater

Feel the love in this Kate Spade sweater woven with bold heart motifs and cut for slim fit.

$298 $143

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel

Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade

Knott Medium Satchel

Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. 

$348 $146

With code LDAY40

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: