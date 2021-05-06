What to Add to Your Wedding Registry

Even if you're planning a civil ceremony with your S.O., there's no doubt that wedding planning takes work -- whether you're a bride or a groom. With so many things to consider, from your wedding day ensembles and flower arrangements to invitations and seating charts, it's understandable if your wedding registry becomes one of the last things on your checklist -- and that alone is an entirely different undertaking.

First, there's the question of where to register. Do you and your betrothed tackle one large universal registry or register a number of items from different retailers? Then, it's what to register, much of which involves home goods you know you'll want to have on hand for the life you take on together. Don't worry, we've got you.

We took it upon ourselves to find the best places to create your wedding registries along with some of our favorite picks from each. Scroll down to see ET Style's picks from our favorite wedding registry sites, below. And if you happen to have a wedding guest or two who prefer to go off-registry, we've pulled together some great gift ideas for you to drop a hint before you say "I do."

If you aren't quite sure where to start, The Knot has curated collections of wedding registry ideas, from registry essentials and housekeeping must-haves to everything you need for an outdoor picnic and budget-friendly items. Plus, the site also allows you to add other store registries, keeping everything on your wish list in one place.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer The Knot KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer Get ready to make all of your meals and baked goods with this kitchen essential. $400 AT THE KNOT Buy Now

Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Electronic Blender The Knot Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Electronic Blender Another useful gadget to have in the kitchen is a Vitamix blender, whether it's for your morning smoothies or something else. $290 AT THE KNOT Buy Now

For those of you looking to gear up on pieces for all the occasions you host as a couple, Macy's is the place to shop. From full dinnerware sets and glassware, you'll find just what you need. And if you want to expand your registry even further, the retailer has options for your bedroom, your living room and so much more.

Longchamp Cristal D'Arques 10oz Stemless Wine Glass, Set of 12 Macy's Longchamp Cristal D'Arques 10oz Stemless Wine Glass, Set of 12 As you're getting through the process of wedding planning, be sure to add these pretty glasses to your online wedding registry. They're sure to add a nice touch to any occasion. $27 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Want the simplicity of having a wedding registry that has it all in one place? Zola is the site for you. The brand, which claims to make building a registry as easy as possible, allows you and your significant other to put together a registry list with gift ideas from its own store. And if you want to shop from other places, you can also pull your favorite products from those retailers, too.

Smeg 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine Zola Smeg 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine There are a lot of options that could serve as the perfect wedding registry item, but if we're being honest, we wouldn't pass up the opportunity to add this adorable coffee maker to our kitchens. $200 AT ZOLA Buy Now

From gadgets for you and your spouse-to-be to obsess over to timeless bedding, Bed Bath & Beyond has just about anything you can think of for your wedding registry list. We particularly like this retailer for smaller kitchen appliances and organization staples.

Breville Juice Fountain Plus Bed Bath & Beyond Breville Juice Fountain Plus If you or your S.O. love a fresh juice, there's no reason you shouldn't have this on your registry. $150 AT BED BATH & BEYOND Buy Now

ORG Garment Storage Bag (Set of 2) Bed Bath & Beyond ORG Garment Storage Bag (Set of 2) Your clothes will be safe in these soft-sided garment storage bags. $15 AT BED BATH & BEYOND Buy Now

Let's be honest: If you're looking for something in particular, odds are you'll find it on Amazon Wedding. Much like the rest of the retailer's site, the Amazon Wedding Registry section has it all. So really, creating a registry checklist for your loved ones to peruse ahead of the big day is a no-brainer.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum This robot vacuum will be sure to keep your floors clean when you don't have the chance to get into a deep clean -- and there's no doubt this will make a great gift for the couple getting married. $199 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $280) Buy Now

Linenspa All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter Amazon Linenspa All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter Cozy up in this down alternative comforter in the home you and your partner will build together. $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

If you're looking for some wedding gift ideas, MyRegistry is here to help you out. The site helps you curate the perfect wedding registry with a number of pre-selected ideas. From camping essentials for when you want to take a weekend getaway as newlyweds to at-home essentials, you'll be able to see what other shoppers are loving in addition to pulling your most-loved items from your favorite stores. In other words, everything you're looking at can be pulled together into one universal registry.

YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler REI YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler This may be seen as a camping must-have, but you'll want to use it for outdoor picnics, road trips, and so much more. $400 AT REI Buy Now

Shop ET Style's favorite wedding gift ideas:

YaYa & Co Quincy Throw Pillow YaYa & Co. YaYa & Co Quincy Throw Pillow Add a pop of color (or multiple pops) to your living space with the addition of this beautiful throw pillow. $138 AT YAYA & CO. Buy Now

Material The 8" Knife Material Material The 8" Knife Let us tell you now, anyone will love receiving a high-quality knife as a wedding gift. $75 AT MATERIAL Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan We can't stop raving about this versatile and practical do-it-all pan from Our Place, and you won't be able to, either. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress There's nothing quite like breaking in a brand-new mattress -- and this will be the ultimate wedding gift for the couple in mind. $2095 AT CASPER Buy Now

Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt Parachute Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt This will be just what you need when you want to sit back and relax for a movie night at home. $249 AT PARACHUTE Buy Now

Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Amazon Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Keep your carpets spotless with this portable carpet cleaner, which has a 4.6-star rating based on over 21,000 reviews on Amazon. $110 AT AMAZON Buy Now

