What to Add to Your Wedding Registry
Even if you're planning a civil ceremony with your S.O., there's no doubt that wedding planning takes work -- whether you're a bride or a groom. With so many things to consider, from your wedding day ensembles and flower arrangements to invitations and seating charts, it's understandable if your wedding registry becomes one of the last things on your checklist -- and that alone is an entirely different undertaking.
First, there's the question of where to register. Do you and your betrothed tackle one large universal registry or register a number of items from different retailers? Then, it's what to register, much of which involves home goods you know you'll want to have on hand for the life you take on together. Don't worry, we've got you.
We took it upon ourselves to find the best places to create your wedding registries along with some of our favorite picks from each. Scroll down to see ET Style's picks from our favorite wedding registry sites, below. And if you happen to have a wedding guest or two who prefer to go off-registry, we've pulled together some great gift ideas for you to drop a hint before you say "I do."
The Knot
If you aren't quite sure where to start, The Knot has curated collections of wedding registry ideas, from registry essentials and housekeeping must-haves to everything you need for an outdoor picnic and budget-friendly items. Plus, the site also allows you to add other store registries, keeping everything on your wish list in one place.
Macy's
For those of you looking to gear up on pieces for all the occasions you host as a couple, Macy's is the place to shop. From full dinnerware sets and glassware, you'll find just what you need. And if you want to expand your registry even further, the retailer has options for your bedroom, your living room and so much more.
Zola
Want the simplicity of having a wedding registry that has it all in one place? Zola is the site for you. The brand, which claims to make building a registry as easy as possible, allows you and your significant other to put together a registry list with gift ideas from its own store. And if you want to shop from other places, you can also pull your favorite products from those retailers, too.
Bed Bath & Beyond
From gadgets for you and your spouse-to-be to obsess over to timeless bedding, Bed Bath & Beyond has just about anything you can think of for your wedding registry list. We particularly like this retailer for smaller kitchen appliances and organization staples.
Amazon Wedding
Let's be honest: If you're looking for something in particular, odds are you'll find it on Amazon Wedding. Much like the rest of the retailer's site, the Amazon Wedding Registry section has it all. So really, creating a registry checklist for your loved ones to peruse ahead of the big day is a no-brainer.
MyRegistry
If you're looking for some wedding gift ideas, MyRegistry is here to help you out. The site helps you curate the perfect wedding registry with a number of pre-selected ideas. From camping essentials for when you want to take a weekend getaway as newlyweds to at-home essentials, you'll be able to see what other shoppers are loving in addition to pulling your most-loved items from your favorite stores. In other words, everything you're looking at can be pulled together into one universal registry.
