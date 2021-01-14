The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone

There's no doubt that every year spent with your special someone is extraordinary in its own way. From the everyday experiences that define your relationship to more pivotal moments like building a family and other major chapters, every step of your life together works to make it what it is today. That said, you can't ignore the fact that reaching certain milestones -- such as one year and 50 -- together is worth a bigger celebration.

Whether you're celebrating your anniversary later this year or you want to get a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift to make this year extra special, there are plenty of ways to mark your milestone years -- including milestone anniversary gifts.

Traditionally speaking, each year has a specific theme for anniversary gifts, representing the milestone you've reached, such as paper, silver or gold. If you're looking for some gift ideas based on these traditions, ET Style has you covered. Of course, for those of you who prefer to take the unconventional route to gift-giving, we also added a few options for some years that touch on the theme without leaning completely into the tradition.

Ahead, see the anniversary gifts for your significant other to celebrate each major milestone.

1 Year: Paper

One year in the books is no small feat. Celebrate your loved one with something unexpected that takes on the traditional gift of paper, such as personalized notecards, chic notebooks, or a professionally printed photo album that holds your favorite moments from the first year together.

Deco Corners Papier Papier Deco Corners Papier These timeless notecards will be a favorite for anyone who uses them. $29.10 at Papier

Set of Two Panama Mr & Mrs Textured-Leather Notebooks Smythson Net-A-Porter Set of Two Panama Mr & Mrs Textured-Leather Notebooks Smythson His and Hers matching pocket notebooks are the perfect way to celebrate your loved one, whether it's for a Valentine's Day gift, an anniversary present, or just to let them know you were thinking of them. $140 at Net-A-Porter

Layflat Photo Album Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising Layflat Photo Album Artifact Uprising This sleek photo book will bring all of your favorite photos -- and memories -- together in one place, for you and your loved ones to look through time and time again. $149 at Artifact Uprising

5 Years: Silverware & Wood

Old traditions call for wood as the fifth anniversary theme, while more contemporary options consider silverware. This year, celebrate your other half with fresh flatware or a wooden cookbook stand to take your kitchen game to the next level. Or, if you want to get a more out-of-the-box anniversary gift, get a wood-scented candle.

Voss Satin 45-Piece Flatware Set Oneida Bed Bath & Beyond Voss Satin 45-Piece Flatware Set Oneida Want to upgrade your dining experience? A new flatware set is the perfect way to elevate every meal. REGULARLY $109.99 $87.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Reclaimed Wood Colored Cookbook Stands Stacy Borocz Uncommon Goods Reclaimed Wood Colored Cookbook Stands Stacy Borocz For those who like to spend time bonding in the kitchen, this will make following your favorite recipes that much easier. Plus, it'll add a sleek touch to the setting. $120 at Uncommon Goods

Ash Candle Boy Smells Shopbop Ash Candle Boy Smells Add an earthy scent to any evening -- whether you plan to spend it with yourself or with someone special. $32 at Shopbop

10 Years: Diamond Jewelry

Celebrate the first decade -- which you and your S.O. undoubtedly filled with highs, lows, and everything in between -- with diamond jewelry to show that your love is forever. There's truly no going wrong with the timeless gemstone, whether you choose classic diamond earrings or an everyday bracelet.

Gold Diamond Earring Katkim Net-A-Porter Gold Diamond Earring Katkim This gold diamond earring creates the illusion of a pin going through your ear to create an elegant and edgy look. $990 at Net-A-Porter

Toujours Diamond Bracelet Jemma Wynne Jemma Wynne Toujours Diamond Bracelet Jemma Wynne If you're looking for a modern, sophisticated bracelet to wear every day? This Jemma Wynne piece will go with anything you wear, whether you're dressed up or down. $4200 at Jemma Wynne

Aria 18-Karat Gold Diamond Earrings Melissa Kaye Net-A-Porter Aria 18-Karat Gold Diamond Earrings Melissa Kaye These diamond earrings from Melissa Kaye -- a jewelry designer seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid and Rihanna -- will be a timeless addition to your collection. $1950 at Net-A-Porter

Zula Earring, Small BRUCE BRUCE Zula Earring, Small BRUCE Let's be honest: A small diamond stud earring will never be a bad choice. $118 at BRUCE

20 Years: China

If you're reaching your second decade, celebrate with an intimate gathering featuring a new set of fine china. From simple, minimalist styles to options that teem with luxury, these will be the plates you bring out for every special occasion moving forward.

Federal Gold 5-Piece Place Setting Lenox Macy's Federal Gold 5-Piece Place Setting Lenox Anyone who wants a china plate set with a touch of glimmer for hosting dinners will love this gold-accented option from Lenox. $143 at Macy's

Wedgwood Bone China 5-Piece Place Setting Wedgewood Nordstrom Wedgwood Bone China 5-Piece Place Setting Wedgewood There's nothing quite like a classic set of bone china to add to the home experience -- and this one is available for less than $100. $95 at Nordstrom

Eclipse Set Of 6 Platinum Plain Plates Stories of Italy Moda Operandi Eclipse Set Of 6 Platinum Plain Plates Stories of Italy Want a set of plates that define luxury? These ceramic plates feature platinum detailing to give them a unique, artisanal detail. $575 at Moda Operandi

25 Years: Silver

Known as the Silver Anniversary, it only seems fitting that you would gift your spouse or partner with elegant sterling silver jewelry or cufflinks that'll withstand the trends of today for your 25th year. Plus, thanks to their versatile quality, you can wear them with anything, from everyday outfits to formal ensembles.

Small Dahlia Hoops Agmes Shopbop Small Dahlia Hoops Agmes Whether these are a gift for a special occasion or a self-love present, you'll want to wear these sculptural earrings every single day. $215 at Shopbop

Semibreve Sterling Silver Ring Uncommon Matters Moda Operandi Semibreve Sterling Silver Ring Uncommon Matters Swap out your dainty jewelry for this thick, chunky domed ring from Uncommon Matters. $210 at Moda Operandi

Esti Earrings Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Shopbop Esti Earrings Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry With the layered box chain drops, these sterling silver earrings can feel like a dressier, cool addition to any wardrobe. $110 at Shopbop

925 Sterling Silver Compass Cufflinks Effy Effy 925 Sterling Silver Compass Cufflinks Effy Cufflinks are the perfect way to celebrate the man in your life. Give him these, and he'll be wearing them for every special occasion. REGULARLY $350 $245 at Effy

50 Years: Gold

There's nothing like reaching the Golden Anniversary of 50 years. For a monumental milestone like this, a gift for your loved one after this many years should be equally epic. We love the idea of fine gold jewelry -- whether it's in the form of an everyday pendant, necklace, bracelet or ring. These are the milestone gifts that'll last for years -- and when you're ready, passed down generations.

Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant Aurate Aurate Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant Aurate There's nothing quite like a personalized gift like a sweet initial charm. Give this to anyone, whether it's your significant other, your best friend, your sister, or your mother. $250 at Aurate

Dollhouse 14-Karat Gold Necklace Catbird Net-A-Porter Dollhouse 14-Karat Gold Necklace Catbird Who wouldn't love having this vintage-inspired charm in their jewelry collection? $296 at Net-A-Porter

Heart and Key Charm Bracelet Vintage Fewer Finer Heart and Key Charm Bracelet Vintage Show your favorite person some love with this vintage bracelet, which features hearts and keys. $825 at Fewer Finer

18-Karat Gold Ring Anito Ko Net-A-Porter 18-Karat Gold Ring Anito Ko The details of this ring give it so much character. Wear it with your other favorite rings or on its own. $1800 at Net-A-Porter

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Pop Culture Gift Ideas for Every Fan on Your List

Pink Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Carey Hart In Cute Tribute Post

The Best Camping Gear Gifts: Tents, Coolers, Backpacks and More

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's New Year, New You Sale

Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry