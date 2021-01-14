Shopping

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Anniversary Gifts for Each Milestone
There's no doubt that every year spent with your special someone is extraordinary in its own way. From the everyday experiences that define your relationship to more pivotal moments like building a family and other major chapters, every step of your life together works to make it what it is today. That said, you can't ignore the fact that reaching certain milestones -- such as one year and 50 -- together is worth a bigger celebration.

Whether you're celebrating your anniversary later this year or you want to get a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift to make this year extra special, there are plenty of ways to mark your milestone years -- including milestone anniversary gifts.

Traditionally speaking, each year has a specific theme for anniversary gifts, representing the milestone you've reached, such as paper, silver or gold. If you're looking for some gift ideas based on these traditions, ET Style has you covered. Of course, for those of you who prefer to take the unconventional route to gift-giving, we also added a few options for some years that touch on the theme without leaning completely into the tradition.

Ahead, see the anniversary gifts for your significant other to celebrate each major milestone.

1 Year: Paper

One year in the books is no small feat. Celebrate your loved one with something unexpected that takes on the traditional gift of paper, such as personalized notecards, chic notebooks, or a professionally printed photo album that holds your favorite moments from the first year together.

These timeless notecards will be a favorite for anyone who uses them.
His and Hers matching pocket notebooks are the perfect way to celebrate your loved one, whether it's for a Valentine's Day gift, an anniversary present, or just to let them know you were thinking of them.
This sleek photo book will bring all of your favorite photos -- and memories -- together in one place, for you and your loved ones to look through time and time again.

5 Years: Silverware & Wood

Old traditions call for wood as the fifth anniversary theme, while more contemporary options consider silverware. This year, celebrate your other half with fresh flatware or a wooden cookbook stand to take your kitchen game to the next level. Or, if you want to get a more out-of-the-box anniversary gift, get a wood-scented candle.

Want to upgrade your dining experience? A new flatware set is the perfect way to elevate every meal.
For those who like to spend time bonding in the kitchen, this will make following your favorite recipes that much easier. Plus, it'll add a sleek touch to the setting.
Add an earthy scent to any evening -- whether you plan to spend it with yourself or with someone special.

10 Years: Diamond Jewelry

Celebrate the first decade -- which you and your S.O. undoubtedly filled with highs, lows, and everything in between -- with diamond jewelry to show that your love is forever. There's truly no going wrong with the timeless gemstone, whether you choose classic diamond earrings or an everyday bracelet.

Let's be honest: A small diamond stud earring will never be a bad choice.

20 Years: China

If you're reaching your second decade, celebrate with an intimate gathering featuring a new set of fine china. From simple, minimalist styles to options that teem with luxury, these will be the plates you bring out for every special occasion moving forward.

Anyone who wants a china plate set with a touch of glimmer for hosting dinners will love this gold-accented option from Lenox.
There's nothing quite like a classic set of bone china to add to the home experience -- and this one is available for less than $100.
Want a set of plates that define luxury? These ceramic plates feature platinum detailing to give them a unique, artisanal detail.

25 Years: Silver

Known as the Silver Anniversary, it only seems fitting that you would gift your spouse or partner with elegant sterling silver jewelry or cufflinks that'll withstand the trends of today for your 25th year. Plus, thanks to their versatile quality, you can wear them with anything, from everyday outfits to formal ensembles.

Whether these are a gift for a special occasion or a self-love present, you'll want to wear these sculptural earrings every single day.
Swap out your dainty jewelry for this thick, chunky domed ring from Uncommon Matters.
With the layered box chain drops, these sterling silver earrings can feel like a dressier, cool addition to any wardrobe.
Cufflinks are the perfect way to celebrate the man in your life. Give him these, and he'll be wearing them for every special occasion.
50 Years: Gold

There's nothing like reaching the Golden Anniversary of 50 years. For a monumental milestone like this, a gift for your loved one after this many years should be equally epic. We love the idea of fine gold jewelry -- whether it's in the form of an everyday pendant, necklace, bracelet or ring. These are the milestone gifts that'll last for years -- and when you're ready, passed down generations.

There's nothing quite like a personalized gift like a sweet initial charm. Give this to anyone, whether it's your significant other, your best friend, your sister, or your mother.
Who wouldn't love having this vintage-inspired charm in their jewelry collection?
Show your favorite person some love with this vintage bracelet, which features hearts and keys.
The details of this ring give it so much character. Wear it with your other favorite rings or on its own.

