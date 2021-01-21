Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Gift shopping for anyone is already a feat in and of itself. Shopping for that special someone in your life, however, is on another level.

There's no denying that Valentine's Day gifts for your boyfriend, husband, or other loved ones in your life should have a bit of thought put into it. But when you're faced with the type of man who says he'd be happy receiving anything (because after all, it's the thought that counts), well, it's safe to say you might find yourself in a bind.

Sure, there are always a handful of tried-and-true gifts that'll always bode well for the love-filled holiday, like chocolate, a bouquet of roses in the form of a sweet flower delivery, heart-shaped Valentine's Day jewelry, you name it. But in the grand scheme of the romantic day, you'll be hard-pressed to find gift ideas that really speak to him.

Even if you're planning a special evening with your loved one -- complete with pretty Valentine's Day lingerie and a sentimental, handwritten Valentine's Day card -- a gift is one way to go above and beyond.

Whether you want to get a Valentine's Day gift for him that he would have never thought of for himself, a little something to make his life easier, or something to go toward more shared moments together, scroll down to see ET Style's favorite gifts for him below.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Shopping for a bookworm? Give them the gift of a virtually endless number of books with Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite -- which you can get with up to 32GB of storage. $159.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cariuma Oca Low Grey Suede Cariuma Cariuma Oca Low Grey Suede If the love of your life wants to add a sustainable footwear option to his shoe collection, these are made with a soft, textured suede. $98 AT CARIUMA Buy Now

Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription Trade Coffee Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription This one’s for the coffee lover in your life. Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process. $60 AT TRADE COFFEE Buy Now

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler Amazon YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler You'll be surprised how well this insulated tumbler keeps your drinks hot and cold. Available in 21 colors, this is the perfect option for your Valentine -- since you won't go wrong with any choice you make. $34.98 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Garmin Instinct Garmin Garmin Instinct Garmin's watch, which features GPS, is built to withstand even the toughest environments. Plus, it'll also track your heart rate, activity and stress. $179.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299.99) Buy Now

Korres 2-Piece Olive & Cedar Cleansing Men's Set Korres Korres 2-Piece Olive & Cedar Cleansing Men's Set A foolproof gift for Valentine's Day is this luxurious and nourishing upgrade to their bath and body routines from the Greek skincare brand, Korres. This set includes a liquid body wash and a bar of soap featuring high-quality olive oil. $18.95 AT HSN Buy Now

Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set Uncommon Goods Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set If you're in a long-distance relationship, these bracelets will send a short vibration (or a custom pattern for you and your partner) to let them know that you're thinking about them. $98 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo Whether you're planning for a home-cooked dinner for a special occasion, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your dinners. $74 AT BRIGHTLAND Buy Now

Great Jones The Dutchess Great Jones Great Jones The Dutchess The kitchen is about to be next-level with this cast-iron coated dutch oven from Great Jones -- especially with a pop of color like this vibrant yellow. $155 AT GREAT JONES Buy Now

So Nourished Keto Granola Mix So Nourished So Nourished Keto Granola Mix Whether you're on a keto diet or not, this delicious granola is perfect for your daily breakfast. $9.99 AT SO NOURISHED (REGULARLY $14.99) Buy Now

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket Amazon Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket Heading to the great outdoors this spring? Keep yourself warm and cozy up with this wool blanket from Pendleton. $129 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Just beginning to build your collection of kitchen tools, cookware and gadgets? Start with Our Place's Always Pan, which is specifically designed to replace eight traditional kitchen items. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

New Balance Men's 996 New Balance New Balance Men's 996 Give your man's outfit a pop of color with these green suede shoes, which are more versatile than you'd expect. $89.99 AT NEW BALANCE Buy Now

Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet Nordstrom Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet Whether it's a gift for someone special or for yourself, you'll never go wrong with a classic bifold leather wallet, like this sleek, black style from Shinola. $195 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Lululemon City Sweat Jogger 29" French Terry Lululemon Lululemon City Sweat Jogger 29" French Terry Your significant other will practically live in these sweatpants from Lululemon. $118 AT LULULEMON Buy Now

Atoms Model 000 Zappos Atoms Model 000 No man will deny himself the comfort and ease of these machine-washable sneakers from Atoms. $129 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Theragun Elite Amazon Theragun Elite Whether you have a post-workout muscle ache or just need deeper massage after a long day, the Theragun will be one of the best purchases you make -- period. $399 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Miansai 1.7MM Cable Chain Necklace East Dane Miansai 1.7MM Cable Chain Necklace If you haven't heard, chain necklaces for men are everywhere. Get your S.O. one to wear like this classic style from Miansai. $105 AT EAST DANE Buy Now

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Amazon Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Bring out the inner bartender in your beau this Valentine's Day with Corkcicle's Whiskey Wedge, giving anyone a design-forward edge to their whiskey drinks. $19.95 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Underwear

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones