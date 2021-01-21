Shopping

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Gift shopping for anyone is already a feat in and of itself. Shopping for that special someone in your life, however, is on another level.

There's no denying that Valentine's Day gifts for your boyfriend, husband, or other loved ones in your life should have a bit of thought put into it. But when you're faced with the type of man who says he'd be happy receiving anything (because after all, it's the thought that counts), well, it's safe to say you might find yourself in a bind. 

Sure, there are always a handful of tried-and-true gifts that'll always bode well for the love-filled holiday, like chocolate, a bouquet of roses in the form of a sweet flower delivery, heart-shaped Valentine's Day jewelry, you name it. But in the grand scheme of the romantic day, you'll be hard-pressed to find gift ideas that really speak to him.

Even if you're planning a special evening with your loved one -- complete with pretty Valentine's Day lingerie and a sentimental, handwritten Valentine's Day card -- a gift is one way to go above and beyond. 

Whether you want to get a Valentine's Day gift for him that he would have never thought of for himself, a little something to make his life easier, or something to go toward more shared moments together, scroll down to see ET Style's favorite gifts for him below.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Shopping for a bookworm? Give them the gift of a virtually endless number of books with Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite -- which you can get with up to 32GB of storage.
$159.99 AT AMAZON
Cariuma Oca Low Grey Suede
Cariuma Oca Low Grey Suede
Cariuma
Cariuma Oca Low Grey Suede
If the love of your life wants to add a sustainable footwear option to his shoe collection, these are made with a soft, textured suede.
$98 AT CARIUMA
Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription
This one’s for the coffee lover in your life. Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process.
$60 AT TRADE COFFEE
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler,
Amazon
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler
You'll be surprised how well this insulated tumbler keeps your drinks hot and cold. Available in 21 colors, this is the perfect option for your Valentine -- since you won't go wrong with any choice you make.
$34.98 AT AMAZON
Garmin Instinct
Garmin Instinct Watch
Garmin
Garmin Instinct
Garmin's watch, which features GPS, is built to withstand even the toughest environments. Plus, it'll also track your heart rate, activity and stress.
$179.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299.99)
Korres 2-Piece Olive & Cedar Cleansing Men's Set
Korres 2-Piece Olive & Cedar Cleansing Mens Set
Korres
Korres 2-Piece Olive & Cedar Cleansing Men's Set
A foolproof gift for Valentine's Day is this luxurious and nourishing upgrade to their bath and body routines from the Greek skincare brand, Korres. This set includes a liquid body wash and a bar of soap featuring high-quality olive oil.
$18.95 AT HSN
Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set
Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set
Uncommon Goods
Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set
If you're in a long-distance relationship, these bracelets will send a short vibration (or a custom pattern for you and your partner) to let them know that you're thinking about them.
$98 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo
Whether you're planning for a home-cooked dinner for a special occasion, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your dinners.
$74 AT BRIGHTLAND
Great Jones The Dutchess
Great Jones The Dutchess
Great Jones
Great Jones The Dutchess
The kitchen is about to be next-level with this cast-iron coated dutch oven from Great Jones -- especially with a pop of color like this vibrant yellow.
$155 AT GREAT JONES
So Nourished Keto Granola Mix
So Nourished Keto Granola Mix
So Nourished
So Nourished Keto Granola Mix
Whether you're on a keto diet or not, this delicious granola is perfect for your daily breakfast.
$9.99 AT SO NOURISHED (REGULARLY $14.99)
Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket
Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket
Amazon
Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket
Heading to the great outdoors this spring? Keep yourself warm and cozy up with this wool blanket from Pendleton.
$129 AT AMAZON
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
Just beginning to build your collection of kitchen tools, cookware and gadgets? Start with Our Place's Always Pan, which is specifically designed to replace eight traditional kitchen items.
$145 AT OUR PLACE
New Balance Men's 996
New Balance Men's 996
New Balance
New Balance Men's 996
Give your man's outfit a pop of color with these green suede shoes, which are more versatile than you'd expect.
$89.99 AT NEW BALANCE
Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet
Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet
Nordstrom
Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet
Whether it's a gift for someone special or for yourself, you'll never go wrong with a classic bifold leather wallet, like this sleek, black style from Shinola.
$195 AT NORDSTROM
Lululemon City Sweat Jogger 29" French Terry
Lululemon City Sweat Jogger 29" French Terry
Lululemon
Lululemon City Sweat Jogger 29" French Terry
Your significant other will practically live in these sweatpants from Lululemon.
$118 AT LULULEMON
Atoms Model 000
Atoms Model 000
Zappos
Atoms Model 000
No man will deny himself the comfort and ease of these machine-washable sneakers from Atoms.
$129 AT ZAPPOS
Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
Amazon
Theragun Elite
Whether you have a post-workout muscle ache or just need deeper massage after a long day, the Theragun will be one of the best purchases you make -- period.
$399 AT AMAZON
Miansai 1.7MM Cable Chain Necklace
Miansai 1.7MM Cable Chain Necklace
East Dane
Miansai 1.7MM Cable Chain Necklace
If you haven't heard, chain necklaces for men are everywhere. Get your S.O. one to wear like this classic style from Miansai.
$105 AT EAST DANE
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Amazon
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Bring out the inner bartender in your beau this Valentine's Day with Corkcicle's Whiskey Wedge, giving anyone a design-forward edge to their whiskey drinks.
$19.95 AT AMAZON

